Electricity consumption increases due to cold snap, shelling and hostilities cause power outages in 5 regions
Kyiv • UNN
Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 6.3% due to the cold snap. NPC Ukrenergo calls for the use of powerful equipment until 4 p.m.
Electricity consumption is growing amid the cold snap, and Ukrainians are urged to use powerful appliances until 4 p.m. Over the past 24 hours, there were power outages in 5 regions, including Lviv, due to shelling and hostilities. This was reported on Monday by NPC Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.
Consumption
"Consumption is growing. Today, on October 21, as of 9:30 a.m., it was 6.3% higher than on the previous business day, Friday, October 18," the statement said.
According to Ukrenergo, the reason for the significant increase in consumption is a drop in air temperature throughout Ukraine and the massive use of heaters, particularly in the evening.
"During the hours of maximum consumption, the power grid remains under capacity. Therefore, it is better to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 16:00," the company called.
Import
It will be supplied throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 6,790 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,195 MW in some hours.
Power outages
According to Ukrenergo, 585 settlements are without power supply this morning due to the fighting and other reasons.
"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, consumers in Donetsk, Lviv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions were cut off from electricity supply," the Energy Ministry said.
According to the Ministry of Energy:
- In Sumy region, a shelling of a substation damaged equipment and caused a fire, which led to a blackout of the substation, overhead lines, and consumers in two regions. The fire was extinguished and power supply was partially restored.
- A UAV attack damaged an overhead line in Lviv region, causing a power outage.
- In Chernihiv region, household consumers lost power as a result of shelling of an overhead line. A total of 459 subscribers were left without electricity.
- Substations, household consumers and local industry lost power in Kharkiv region during the air raid. The power supply has been restored.
Due to technical reasons, there are de-energized consumers in the Kyiv region, Ukrenergo said.
Situation at ZNPP
"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.25 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.