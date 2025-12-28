The situation in Huliaipole is indeed difficult; part of the settlement is under the control of Russian troops. However, fierce battles are taking place on the city's streets, UNN reports, citing the Southern Defense Forces.

According to the Defense Forces, the occupiers are actively conducting assault operations and trying to bring in reinforcement groups. In addition, the enemy has a significant advantage in both manpower and weaponry: they are actively using kamikaze drones and artillery, launching air strikes with KABs and NARs, trying to destroy our positions and dislodge Ukrainian units from the settlement.

During the current day, the enemy has stormed our positions in the city almost two dozen times; fierce battles are still ongoing in the streets, as several clashes are not stopping at this very minute. - the report says.

However, a significant part of Huliaipole continues to be held by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Our units are in positions, conducting defensive actions, launching counterattacks, and carrying out search-and-strike operations to destroy enemy assault groups, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy has already lost more than three hundred personnel and sixty units of equipment and weapons in Huliaipole today. Currently, the situation in Huliaipole is very difficult. But at present, the Russians do not have full control over this settlement. - the report says.

Regarding Stepnohirsk, according to the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian units are still conducting defensive operations there. The occupiers are trying to infiltrate along the main road leading to the settlement, and fierce battles are also ongoing for it. But part of the settlement remains under the control of Ukrainian defenders.

Putin's statements and Gerasimov's reports regarding Huliaipole and Stepnohirsk resemble the situation with Kupyansk, which they have "captured" several times. The haste of such "blitzkriegs" is due to the upcoming meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, which is to take place in the near future - summarized the Southern Defense Forces.

