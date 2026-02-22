$43.270.00
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office
11:49 PM • 15041 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people
February 21, 10:51 PM • 16419 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 32477 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 29550 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 34539 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 33630 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 27696 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 24348 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body
February 20, 07:44 PM • 28062 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Publications
Exclusives
Trump announced the deployment of a hospital ship to Greenland to provide medical assistance to locals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Trump announced the deployment of the hospital ship USNS Mercy to Greenland to provide medical assistance to local residents. This initiative is being implemented in partnership with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

Trump announced the deployment of a hospital ship to Greenland to provide medical assistance to locals

US President Donald Trump announced the launch of a humanitarian mission in Greenland, where the American side is sending a specialized medical vessel to support the island's healthcare system. This initiative is being implemented in partnership with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who was previously appointed as the administration's special representative for Arctic territories. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Together with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are sending a wonderful hospital ship to Greenland to take care of the many sick people who are not receiving proper care there. It's already on its way!

– Trump announced on his social media.

The US President's statement came amid ongoing discussions about a future agreement on Greenland, which Trump had previously called part of a "future framework agreement" with NATO. Although official Copenhagen and the autonomous government of Greenland continue to insist on Denmark's sovereignty, the American administration is strengthening its presence in the region through soft power tools and direct humanitarian support.

Greenland and the USA: Arctic dialogue continues without concrete results

Governor Landry confirmed his participation in the project, noting that he was proud to work on this strategically important issue for the United States.

Technical details and international community reaction

The materials published with the announcement feature the USNS Mercy – one of the two largest hospital ships of the US Navy, capable of providing a full range of surgical and inpatient care. So far, neither the White House nor the Pentagon has provided detailed comments on the duration of the mission or specific requests from the Greenlandic side for such assistance.

Danish diplomatic missions expressed concern, emphasizing that healthcare issues in Greenland are resolved according to the kingdom's internal standards, and any foreign humanitarian missions must be pre-approved through official diplomatic channels.

Not Greenland: Trump 'jokingly' named the future 51st state

Stepan Haftko

