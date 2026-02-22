Trump announced the deployment of a hospital ship to Greenland to provide medical assistance to locals

US President Donald Trump announced the launch of a humanitarian mission in Greenland, where the American side is sending a specialized medical vessel to support the island's healthcare system. This initiative is being implemented in partnership with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who was previously appointed as the administration's special representative for Arctic territories. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Together with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are sending a wonderful hospital ship to Greenland to take care of the many sick people who are not receiving proper care there. It's already on its way! – Trump announced on his social media.

The US President's statement came amid ongoing discussions about a future agreement on Greenland, which Trump had previously called part of a "future framework agreement" with NATO. Although official Copenhagen and the autonomous government of Greenland continue to insist on Denmark's sovereignty, the American administration is strengthening its presence in the region through soft power tools and direct humanitarian support.

Greenland and the USA: Arctic dialogue continues without concrete results

Governor Landry confirmed his participation in the project, noting that he was proud to work on this strategically important issue for the United States.

Technical details and international community reaction

The materials published with the announcement feature the USNS Mercy – one of the two largest hospital ships of the US Navy, capable of providing a full range of surgical and inpatient care. So far, neither the White House nor the Pentagon has provided detailed comments on the duration of the mission or specific requests from the Greenlandic side for such assistance.

Danish diplomatic missions expressed concern, emphasizing that healthcare issues in Greenland are resolved according to the kingdom's internal standards, and any foreign humanitarian missions must be pre-approved through official diplomatic channels.

