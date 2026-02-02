$42.850.00
Not Greenland: Trump 'jokingly' named the future 51st state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Donald Trump stated that he never planned to make Greenland the 51st US state, but instead wanted to give that role to Canada. This was said at the elite Alfalfa Club dinner in Washington, where Trump later admitted he was joking.

Donald Trump said that he never intended to make Greenland the 51st state of the United States, but instead planned to give this "role" to Canada. This is reported by The Washington Post, informs UNN.

Details

This statement was made at the elite Alfalfa Club dinner in Washington. Trump later admitted that he was joking.

We are not going to invade Greenland. We will buy it. I never intended to make Greenland the 51st state. I want to make Canada the 51st state. Greenland will be the 52nd state. Venezuela can be the 53rd

- said the US President.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, who was present at the event, Trump literally showered with "jokes."

There are so many people in this room that I hate. Most of you I like. Who the hell could have thought that something like this would happen?

- Trump asked rhetorically.

The media notes that the White House chief's jokes caused a mixed reaction in the hall: some attendees laughed, but overall there was silence and pauses, which indicates the difficulty of perceiving such statements among an influential audience.

Recall

The other day, Donald Trump called the fall of the dollar a "great" result for American business and exports. After his statements, the dollar index fell by 1.2%, reaching its lowest level since February 2022.

