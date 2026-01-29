$42.960.17
US and Denmark began talks on Greenland to appease Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The US, Denmark, and Greenland held talks in Washington regarding a new security agreement in the Arctic. This was in response to pressure from Trump, who had previously threatened to annex the island.

US and Denmark began talks on Greenland to appease Trump

Representatives from the US, Denmark, and Greenland held a trilateral meeting in Washington to discuss a new framework agreement on Arctic security. The negotiations were a response to pressure from President Donald Trump, who had previously threatened to annex the island and impose 25% tariffs on European countries, but later agreed to a diplomatic solution. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The main task of the meeting was to find a format that would satisfy the White House's demands for "complete military freedom" on the island without violating Denmark's sovereignty. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated during a Senate speech that the negotiations were proceeding professionally and that the US was in a "good position." Although Denmark and Greenland categorically refused to sell territories, they expressed readiness to revise the 1951 defense treaty to provide American troops with more opportunities to deter the influence of Russia and China.

We have a process that will lead us to a good outcome for everyone

— Rubio emphasized.

Earlier in Davos, after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump announced a "framework agreement" that provides for the expansion of the Alliance's presence in the region and joint development of mineral resources.

Military "carte blanche" and new threats

According to Bloomberg, Washington seeks to lift restrictions that require it to consult with Copenhagen before any change in troop numbers in Greenland. Trump insists on the right to deploy any type of weaponry, including missile systems, without time limits. At the same time, the leaders of Denmark and Greenland are actively seeking support in Berlin and Paris to form a unified European position and prevent unilateral US control over the strategic region.

Germany again called for a boycott of the 2026 World Cup amid Trump's statements on Greenland24.01.26, 10:47 • 5711 views

The situation remains tense, as the US President views Greenland as a key national security asset. Although he temporarily abandoned the idea of a forceful takeover, the lifting of tariffs on European goods is directly tied to the success of these negotiations. The final text of the new agreement is expected to be presented by May 2026.

Rubio stated that negotiations on a security agreement in Greenland have started successfully28.01.26, 19:19 • 2444 views

