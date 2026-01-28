Rubio stated that negotiations on a security agreement in Greenland have started successfully

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that negotiations on a possible Arctic security agreement concerning Greenland have started successfully, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Rubio told senators that "technical level" talks between US, Greenland, and Danish officials are taking place "even as I speak to you."

Trump previously stated that the US needs Greenland to counter threats from Russia and China. He recently backed down from a threat to impose tariffs on several European countries, saying he would work to create a new Arctic security plan with NATO.

Rubio stated that NATO "needs to be rethought"

"The President's interests in Greenland were clear," Rubio said. "I think we're going to get something positive done."

Earlier

As reported by The New York Times, discussions about Greenland's future in recent days have focused on proposals to increase NATO's presence in the Arctic, grant America sovereign claims to specific areas of Greenland's territory, and block potentially hostile adversaries from extracting the island's minerals – specifically, restrictions on non-NATO countries, including Russia and China, from obtaining mining rights.