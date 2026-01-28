Rubio stated that NATO "needs to be rethought"

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplayed concerns that the Trump administration is undermining the NATO alliance, but also reiterated a long-standing complaint that NATO allies should contribute more to defense spending, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"NATO needs to be rethought," Rubio replied when asked if Trump's foreign policy could leave the U.S. isolated.

US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories

But Rubio said previous U.S. presidents had issues with NATO allies not contributing enough to defense.

"I just think this president complains about it louder than other presidents," Rubio said.

Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers