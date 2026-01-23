Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
01:52 AM • 5788 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 16812 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 29884 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 24827 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 22239 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 18561 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 18219 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 35361 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16133 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16578 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
90%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian court recognized that 20 people died during the attack on the cruiser "Moskva"PhotoJanuary 22, 07:40 PM • 3888 views
Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the KremlinVideoJanuary 22, 08:39 PM • 5668 views
Zelenskyy returns from Davos with agreements on new air defense packageVideoJanuary 22, 08:50 PM • 3406 views
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on UkraineJanuary 22, 09:21 PM • 9174 views
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hours12:19 AM • 3792 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 18174 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 22960 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 35359 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 27786 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 81709 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Steve Witkoff
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Greenland
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 10013 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 28147 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 24655 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 34867 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 68372 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Donald Trump proposed involving NATO troops to guard the US border with Mexico, citing Article 5. He also criticized European allies for insufficient contributions to the Alliance.

Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers

US President Donald Trump has put forward a resonant initiative to involve NATO troops in guarding the American border with Mexico, citing Article 5 on collective defense. Returning from Davos, he criticized European allies for insufficient contributions to the Alliance and questioned their role in past joint operations. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In his social media post, Trump proposed testing the Alliance's validity by forcing its forces to counter an "invasion" of illegal migrants. According to the president, this would free up American border guards for other tasks.

U.S. Marine Corps deploys forces to Norway for large-scale Arctic exercise "Cold Response 26"23.01.26, 04:19 • 1520 views

Perhaps we should have tested NATO: invoked Article 5 and made NATO come here and protect our southern border from further invasions of illegal immigrants, thereby freeing up a large number of border patrol agents for other tasks

– Trump wrote.

Scandal surrounding Afghanistan and Britain's reaction

In addition to the border issue, Trump provoked a diplomatic scandal in London, stating that during the war in Afghanistan, allies "stayed a little aside, a little behind the front line." These words caused a wave of indignation among British politicians and veterans, who recalled the 457 British servicemen killed in this conflict.

Trump announces dispatch of US military 'armada' to Iranian shores23.01.26, 04:08 • 1530 views

How dare he question their sacrifice

– said Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey.

Labour MP Emily Thornberry called Trump's comments an "absolute insult" to the nations that supported the US after the 9/11 attacks.

Greenland and the future of the Alliance

Similar pressure on partners is observed regarding Greenland. Trump hinted that European NATO members might not respond to a US call for help in the future if Washington does not receive the desired strategic preferences in the Arctic. Despite the recent "framework agreement" with Mark Rutte, the president continues the rhetoric that NATO is a "one-sided agreement" that is currently unfavorable for the United States. 

US seeks full military control over Greenland: Trump demands review of 1951 agreement with Denmark23.01.26, 05:26 • 1096 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Greenland
Mark Rutte
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Mexico
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Great Britain
London