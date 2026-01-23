$43.180.08
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 11851 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 24414 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 21762 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million
January 22, 02:44 PM • 20721 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 18019 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17852 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 34508 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16011 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16474 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

U.S. Marine Corps deploys forces to Norway for large-scale Arctic exercise "Cold Response 26"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The United States and Norway have begun deploying troops for the "Cold Response 26" exercise in the High North. Approximately 3,000 U.S. Marines are arriving in January to train in extreme winter conditions before the active phase of the maneuvers in March 2026.

U.S. Marine Corps deploys forces to Norway for large-scale Arctic exercise "Cold Response 26"

The United States and Norway have officially confirmed the start of troop deployment for one of NATO's largest training exercises in the High North. Approximately 3,000 US Marines are arriving in the Scandinavian region in January to train in extreme winter conditions before the active phase of the maneuvers begins in March 2026. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The "Cold Response 26" exercise, led by Norway, will bring together over 25,000 troops from 12 Alliance member countries, including Great Britain, France, Germany, and new NATO members Finland and Sweden.

NATO stated that there are currently no plans for an Arctic mission22.01.26, 16:15 • 2152 views

Operations will cover the territory from the Norwegian fjords to Finnish Lapland, including the Rovajärvi training ground and the vicinity of Sodankylä. A special feature of this year's training is the practice of rapid deployment of the Response Force across the Atlantic and its full integration with local armed forces in sub-zero temperatures.

Strategic Importance and US Force Composition

A central element of US participation will be the deployment of the 2nd Marine Division from Camp Lejeune. The military will practice combat operations in snowy mountainous terrain, logistics in harsh climates, and interaction with aviation. A wide range of equipment will be involved in the maneuvers: F-35A fighters, P-8 Poseidon patrol aircraft, as well as HH-60W helicopters and CV-22 Osprey tiltrotors. Major General Daniel Shipley emphasized that these exercises are aimed at strengthening the potential to deter any aggression in the Arctic.

The Arctic in NATO's Focus

The growing military presence of Russia in the region and the accession of Scandinavian countries to the Alliance have forced NATO to revise its defensive posture in the north. "Cold Response 26" will be a critical test for the Joint Force Command in Norfolk, which recently assumed responsibility for the security of the entire Northern Region. The exercises are intended to demonstrate the allies' ability to protect strategic interests and maintain combat readiness in the High North throughout the year. 

Merz calls on Europe to strengthen unity and competitiveness to counter power politics22.01.26, 14:46 • 2272 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
United States Marine Corps
Boeing P-8 Poseidon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NATO
Finland
France
Sweden
Norway
Great Britain
Germany
United States