U.S. Marine Corps deploys forces to Norway for large-scale Arctic exercise "Cold Response 26"

The United States and Norway have officially confirmed the start of troop deployment for one of NATO's largest training exercises in the High North. Approximately 3,000 US Marines are arriving in the Scandinavian region in January to train in extreme winter conditions before the active phase of the maneuvers begins in March 2026. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The "Cold Response 26" exercise, led by Norway, will bring together over 25,000 troops from 12 Alliance member countries, including Great Britain, France, Germany, and new NATO members Finland and Sweden.

NATO stated that there are currently no plans for an Arctic mission

Operations will cover the territory from the Norwegian fjords to Finnish Lapland, including the Rovajärvi training ground and the vicinity of Sodankylä. A special feature of this year's training is the practice of rapid deployment of the Response Force across the Atlantic and its full integration with local armed forces in sub-zero temperatures.

Strategic Importance and US Force Composition

A central element of US participation will be the deployment of the 2nd Marine Division from Camp Lejeune. The military will practice combat operations in snowy mountainous terrain, logistics in harsh climates, and interaction with aviation. A wide range of equipment will be involved in the maneuvers: F-35A fighters, P-8 Poseidon patrol aircraft, as well as HH-60W helicopters and CV-22 Osprey tiltrotors. Major General Daniel Shipley emphasized that these exercises are aimed at strengthening the potential to deter any aggression in the Arctic.

The Arctic in NATO's Focus

The growing military presence of Russia in the region and the accession of Scandinavian countries to the Alliance have forced NATO to revise its defensive posture in the north. "Cold Response 26" will be a critical test for the Joint Force Command in Norfolk, which recently assumed responsibility for the security of the entire Northern Region. The exercises are intended to demonstrate the allies' ability to protect strategic interests and maintain combat readiness in the High North throughout the year.

