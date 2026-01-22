NATO stated that there are currently no plans for an Arctic mission

There are currently no plans for an Arctic mission, said Alexus Grinkevich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), according to UNN, citing Sky News.

Details

The military command is still awaiting instructions regarding a possible agreement on Greenland, said Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, commenting on negotiations with the US on security in Greenland and the Arctic at a press conference at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

Alexus Grinkevich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), stated that there are also "no plans for a potential Arctic mission yet."

Although the details of the "framework for a future agreement" discussed between Donald Trump and Mark Rutte are still unknown, the NATO Secretary General stated that the alliance's security in the Arctic would be strengthened.

Grinkevich also stated that increased cooperation between China and Russia is a concern for NATO.

"We have seen over the last few years that this has been happening both in the maritime domain with increased joint patrols and in the air domain with joint long-range bomber patrols. We are constantly trying to improve our presence and think about how countries can strengthen our presence in the Arctic," Grinkevich said.

