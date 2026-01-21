$43.180.08
The New York Times

Trump agreed with Rutte on Greenland and promised not to impose tariffs against Europe

Kyiv • UNN

Donald Trump announced agreements with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding Greenland and the Arctic region. The US will not impose tariffs against European states.

US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding Greenland and the entire Arctic region. He published the relevant information on Truth Social. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, a productive meeting with the Alliance's Secretary General laid the foundation for a future agreement. The main economic consequence of these negotiations is the US President's decision not to impose tariffs against European states.

Based on a very productive meeting I had with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, we have formed the basis of a future agreement regarding Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic region. This decision, if implemented, will be great for the United States of America and all NATO countries.

- Trump stated.

Key points of the statement:

  • Defense: Discussions are underway regarding the "Iron Dome" system – a US missile defense shield planned to be deployed over Greenland.
    • Regional influence: The agreement covers the strategic use of not only the island but also the entire Arctic region.
      • Team: The project will be implemented by J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff.

        Trump summarized that the future agreement would be "great" for the interests of the United States and NATO. 

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Sanctions
        Greenland
        Marco Rubio
        J. D. Vance
        Mark Rutte
        NATO
        Donald Trump
        Iron dome
        United States