Trump to end support for Ukraine if Europe sanctions over Greenland - NYT

US President Donald Trump may completely stop supporting Ukraine, including arms sales, if Europe responds with economic sanctions over Greenland. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

As US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted, European countries must realize that their security depends on the United States.

What will happen in Ukraine if the US stops its support? Everything will collapse - he said.

Additionally

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is concerned about the shift in focus from Ukraine amid recent events around Greenland and US President Donald Trump's statements about his desire to take control of the island.

Zelenskyy also stated that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen did not contact him regarding the issue of sending Ukrainian troops to Greenland.

