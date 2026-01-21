$43.180.08
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:44 PM • 3808 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:30 PM • 6148 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 16826 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 23799 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 17762 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 19833 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 20, 08:12 PM • 37870 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 56987 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 48972 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
Trump assured that the US would not use force against Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

US President Donald Trump said he would not use force against Greenland. He noted that the US only wants a "piece of ice" called Greenland.

Trump assured that the US would not use force against Greenland

US President Donald Trump said he would not use force against Greenland, reports UNN.

Details

"We're probably not going to get anything unless I decide to use excessive force and power, where, frankly, we'll be unstoppable. But I'm not going to do that. Okay. Now everyone says, 'Oh, good,'" Trump said.

He added that "all the US wants is a place called Greenland," adding that he wants "just a piece of ice."

Recall

US President Donald Trump increased uncertainty about how far he is willing to go to acquire Greenland, while promising in response to a question about the risk to NATO from his plan for Greenland "something that NATO will be very happy with, and that we will be very happy with."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
NATO
Donald Trump