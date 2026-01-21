Trump assured that the US would not use force against Greenland

US President Donald Trump said he would not use force against Greenland, reports UNN.

Details

"We're probably not going to get anything unless I decide to use excessive force and power, where, frankly, we'll be unstoppable. But I'm not going to do that. Okay. Now everyone says, 'Oh, good,'" Trump said.

He added that "all the US wants is a place called Greenland," adding that he wants "just a piece of ice."

Recall

US President Donald Trump increased uncertainty about how far he is willing to go to acquire Greenland, while promising in response to a question about the risk to NATO from his plan for Greenland "something that NATO will be very happy with, and that we will be very happy with."