Trump's Greenland deal requires swift action on Arctic security, it will not deplete resources for Ukraine support - Rutte

A framework agreement on Greenland, agreed upon with US President Donald Trump, will require NATO allies to strengthen security in the Arctic, and the first results of this will be visible this year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told Reuters on Thursday, while saying that the intensification of efforts regarding the Arctic will not lead to the depletion of resources to support Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is now up to NATO commanders to work out the details of the additional security requirements, Rutte said in an interview at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, adding that he was confident that NATO allies outside the Arctic would want to contribute to these efforts.

"We will get together in NATO with our senior commanders to determine what is needed," Rutte said optimistically, adding: "I have no doubt that we can do this quite quickly. Of course, I hope for 2026, I even hope for early 2026."

Rutte said that the issue of mineral development was not discussed during his meeting with Trump in Davos on Wednesday. Talks on the Arctic island will continue between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland itself, he said.

Rutte also said that "the intensification of efforts regarding the Arctic will not lead to the depletion of resources to support Ukraine, which largely depends on NATO members for military support in its war with Russia," the publication writes.

On Wednesday, Trump said that the US would not use force to realize his ambitions to acquire Greenland, and later backed down from a threat to impose additional tariffs against some of Washington's European allies and NATO members on the issue.

Asked if NATO allies could take Trump at his word, Rutte replied: "You can always take Donald Trump at his word."

Rutte, who was mentioned by Trump during his widely discussed speech in Davos on Wednesday, was also asked why he seemed to be the person best able to bring a conversation with the US president to a positive conclusion.

"I have no idea. I can only tell you that I like this guy, that I respect his leadership," Rutte said.

