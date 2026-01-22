Rutte: we need to keep our eyes on the ball of Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of focusing on Ukraine. He stated this during his speech at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, writes UNN.

What we need is to keep our eyes on the ball of Ukraine. Let's not drop that ball - said Rutte.

He pointed out, against the backdrop of recent discussions about Greenland, that, in his opinion, it is actually important. "All this is not about Greenland or the Arctic. First of all, it is about how we can protect ourselves from our adversaries. Our main adversary for NATO is Russia, and, of course, we see how China is massively building up its power, so let's not be naive about China, but Russia is our main adversary," said the NATO Secretary General.

