Trump forced Putin to the negotiating table - NATO Secretary General

It is important that US President Donald Trump forced Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table to resolve the Ukrainian issue. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated this during the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, UNN reports.

Details

When asked by the moderator whether he felt the support of Ukraine's sovereignty from the United States, Mark Rutte replied:

Yes, regarding Ukraine - yes. I never doubted it. Trump forced Putin to sit down at the negotiating table. This was important because when he started working in January, he pushed through Witkoff, through Kushner, through Rubio and with the help of many Europeans, and those who are here, constantly worked to ensure that the Ukrainian issue was resolved and came to a viable conclusion. - he stated.

Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov

Recall

It is expected that on January 22, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. According to Witkoff, the initiative for this meeting came from the Russian side.

In addition, it is expected that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Donald Trump in Davos today. The main topic is a peace agreement. The US President is confident that Putin wants to end the war.