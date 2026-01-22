Trump forced Putin to the negotiating table - NATO Secretary General

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:31 AM • 690 views
"We're nearing the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 3758 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 15159 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 29114 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 30211 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 48929 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 29226 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 45932 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 46470 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21605 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 12671 views
For the first time in almost a year, Venezuelan crude oil is heading to Europe - BloombergJanuary 22, 12:50 AM • 7768 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22Photo05:06 AM • 4016 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 18026 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH05:49 AM • 5826 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 48929 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 45932 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 43669 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 46470 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 59755 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
White House
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 12688 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 13384 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 13946 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 43681 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 33309 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Shahed-136

Trump forced Putin to the negotiating table - NATO Secretary General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that US President Donald Trump forced Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table to resolve the Ukrainian issue. Trump exerted pressure through Witkoff, Kushner, and Rubio, as well as with the help of Europeans.

Trump forced Putin to the negotiating table - NATO Secretary General

It is important that US President Donald Trump forced Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table to resolve the Ukrainian issue. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated this during the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, UNN reports.

Details

When asked by the moderator whether he felt the support of Ukraine's sovereignty from the United States, Mark Rutte replied:

Yes, regarding Ukraine - yes. I never doubted it. Trump forced Putin to sit down at the negotiating table. This was important because when he started working in January, he pushed through Witkoff, through Kushner, through Rubio and with the help of many Europeans, and those who are here, constantly worked to ensure that the Ukrainian issue was resolved and came to a viable conclusion.

 - he stated.

Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov22.01.26, 00:20 • 15167 views

Recall

It is expected that on January 22, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. According to Witkoff, the initiative for this meeting came from the Russian side.

In addition, it is expected that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Donald Trump in Davos today. The main topic is a peace agreement. The US President is confident that Putin wants to end the war.

Yevhen Tsarenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Davos
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States