10:20 PM • 214 views
Ukrainian delegation held a series of meetings in Davos on Ukraine's reconstruction and security - Umerov
07:21 PM • 5438 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 14691 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 24237 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 18135 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 31383 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 34217 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 20602 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21573 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39325 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Ukrainian delegation held a series of meetings in Davos on Ukraine's reconstruction and security - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The Ukrainian delegation in Davos met with BlackRock, the Prime Ministers of Norway and Qatar. Economic development, post-war recovery, and security guarantees were discussed.

Ukrainian delegation held a series of meetings in Davos on Ukraine's reconstruction and security - Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported on the results of the Ukrainian delegation's work at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Together with David Arakhamia and Oleksandr Kamyshin, he held talks with the leadership of BlackRock – the world's largest investment company, which is involved in developing plans for Ukraine's economic recovery. Meetings were also held with the Prime Ministers of Norway and Qatar to discuss support and cooperation. Umerov announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Special attention during the visit was paid to the meeting with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Key topics of the dialogue were economic development, post-war recovery, and providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

Witkoff announced a meeting with Ukrainian officials before visiting Moscow to discuss the peace plan, a draft of which was received by Putin - Bloomberg21.01.26, 17:00 • 3078 views

Umerov emphasized the importance of attracting private investment and strategic partnership with the United States to stabilize the country's financial system.

Informing about the consequences of Russian shelling

During the meetings, the Ukrainian side informed partners about the current situation at the front and Russia's systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council specifically focused on the situation in Kyiv, where millions of citizens were left without power and heating as a result of recent shelling. He noted that work with international colleagues is aimed at combining the immediate protection of the country with preparing the foundation for its future recovery. 

Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media21.01.26, 17:14 • 14694 views

Stepan Haftko

