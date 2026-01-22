Ukrainian delegation held a series of meetings in Davos on Ukraine's reconstruction and security - Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported on the results of the Ukrainian delegation's work at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Together with David Arakhamia and Oleksandr Kamyshin, he held talks with the leadership of BlackRock – the world's largest investment company, which is involved in developing plans for Ukraine's economic recovery. Meetings were also held with the Prime Ministers of Norway and Qatar to discuss support and cooperation. Umerov announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Special attention during the visit was paid to the meeting with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Key topics of the dialogue were economic development, post-war recovery, and providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

Umerov emphasized the importance of attracting private investment and strategic partnership with the United States to stabilize the country's financial system.

Informing about the consequences of Russian shelling

During the meetings, the Ukrainian side informed partners about the current situation at the front and Russia's systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council specifically focused on the situation in Kyiv, where millions of citizens were left without power and heating as a result of recent shelling. He noted that work with international colleagues is aimed at combining the immediate protection of the country with preparing the foundation for its future recovery.

