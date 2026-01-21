Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump may meet on January 22. Zelenskyy plans to travel to Davos to meet with the American leader on Thursday, Axios and Financial Times journalists reported, according to UNN.

According to a Ukrainian official, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy plans to travel to Davos on Thursday to meet with President Trump. - Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X.

According to him, "the meeting, scheduled for around noon on Thursday, is expected to take place before White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin." "Both meetings will focus on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine," the Axios journalist said.

FT journalist Christopher Miller confirmed on X that "Trump and Zelenskyy may meet on Thursday, but not today, as Trump mistakenly stated during his speech, as the President of Ukraine is still in Kyiv."

Addition

The President's Office reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Kyiv.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced a meeting with Zelenskyy at WEF-2026 in Davos.