Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:30 PM • 2960 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 14099 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 21275 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 16507 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 19191 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 37386 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 56603 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 48648 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 80753 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

President Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in Davos on Thursday. This will happen before White House envoys travel to Moscow for talks on a peace plan.

Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump may meet on January 22. Zelenskyy plans to travel to Davos to meet with the American leader on Thursday, Axios and Financial Times journalists reported, according to UNN.

According to a Ukrainian official, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy plans to travel to Davos on Thursday to meet with President Trump.

- Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X.

According to him, "the meeting, scheduled for around noon on Thursday, is expected to take place before White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin." "Both meetings will focus on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine," the Axios journalist said.

FT journalist Christopher Miller confirmed on X that "Trump and Zelenskyy may meet on Thursday, but not today, as Trump mistakenly stated during his speech, as the President of Ukraine is still in Kyiv."

Addition

The President's Office reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Kyiv.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced a meeting with Zelenskyy at WEF-2026 in Davos.

Julia Shramko

