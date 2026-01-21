Witkoff announced a meeting with Ukrainian officials before visiting Moscow to discuss the peace plan, a draft of which was received by Putin - Bloomberg

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
03:14 PM • 6868 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
02:44 PM • 13528 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
02:30 PM • 12173 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23042 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 28826 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 19098 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 20766 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 38534 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 57758 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 49777 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FTJanuary 21, 08:33 AM • 24271 views
Frosts exacerbate water crisis in occupied areas of Donetsk region - CPDJanuary 21, 09:07 AM • 5144 views
Power outages in four regions after new Russian attacks, work is underway to provide more electricity to the population - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 21, 09:24 AM • 8546 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 22552 views
Fedorov promises radical reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to increase Russian losses - Reuters03:09 PM • 3928 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One02:44 PM • 13541 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23052 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 22637 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 28833 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 48154 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Davos
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideo03:49 PM • 2180 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 22618 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 26979 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 23937 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 29828 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Financial Times

Witkoff announced a meeting with Ukrainian officials before visiting Moscow to discuss the peace plan, a draft of which was received by Putin - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2064 views

Steve Witkoff will meet with Ukrainian officials on Wednesday before traveling to Moscow with Jared Kushner for talks with Putin on a peace plan. Documents on a peaceful settlement have been unofficially handed over to Moscow for review.

Witkoff announced a meeting with Ukrainian officials before visiting Moscow to discuss the peace plan, a draft of which was received by Putin - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that he plans to meet with Ukrainian officials on Wednesday before he and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, travel to Moscow on Thursday for talks with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin regarding the latest peace plan proposals aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, indicating that "documents were unofficially handed over to Moscow for review, allowing Putin to prepare feedback and suggest changes before Witkoff and Kushner's expected visit," writes UNN.

Details

"The Russians invited us to come, and that's a significant statement on their part," Witkoff said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. "Jared and I will depart Thursday evening and arrive in Moscow late at night."

Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 2221.01.26, 12:42 • 19099 views

US President Donald Trump remains "focused on this peace agreement, it's a very, very important part of his agenda," Witkoff said. He said he "plans to meet with Ukrainian officials later on Wednesday before traveling to Moscow, and then will head to the United Arab Emirates to participate in 'working groups.'"

"The Ukrainians said we've done 90%, and I agree with them. In fact, I think we've made even more progress," Witkoff said. "I think everyone involved in the process wants to see a peace agreement."

US and Ukrainian officials, the publication writes, stated that significant progress has been made on a 20-point plan to end Russia's full-scale invasion, which has lasted almost four years and has become the largest conflict in Europe since World War II. However, Kyiv and Moscow remain at an impasse on key issues, including Putin's demands for control over territory that belongs to Ukraine and remains under its control, the publication writes.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin will meet with Witkoff and Kushner on Thursday.

Kremlin confirms Putin's meeting with Trump's envoy Witkoff21.01.26, 13:30 • 2326 views

Putin received a draft peace plan earlier this month through his aide Kirill Dmitriev, which was agreed upon with Ukrainian and European counterparts, according to people familiar with the matter. The documents were unofficially handed over to Moscow for review, allowing Putin to prepare feedback and suggest changes before the expected visit of Witkoff and Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

- the publication states.

"The Kremlin viewed the proposal as a significant step forward," sources said, "although it did not reach a final agreement." Many issues of interest to Moscow, the publication writes, "were either absent or formulated in a way that the Kremlin considered unsatisfactory." Nevertheless, the inclusion of these topics and the fact that work on them had begun were seen as positive, the publication notes.

Russia believes that Kushner, who joined Witkoff in talks with Putin last month, "helped structure the negotiation process and establish a framework that defines the course of discussions," sources said.

Witkoff and Kushner held a 2-hour meeting with Dmitriev in Davos on Tuesday, Russian media reported.

Kremlin officials, the publication writes, "attach particular importance to what they consider the US's readiness to recognize Crimea and other Ukrainian territories under Russian control." "This is a priority for Putin, which prompts him to act cautiously and signal openness to limited compromises," according to a person familiar with the matter.

Officially, the Kremlin is still awaiting the results of the latest negotiations involving American, Ukrainian, and Russian officials, which will be presented to Putin

- the publication writes.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday that Russia "has not received any recent documents" regarding the negotiations held in recent weeks.

"Putin is expected to insist that what Moscow calls the 'Anchorage agreements,' reached at his August summit with Trump in Alaska, remain part of any peace plan." "Russia seeks under this proposal to gain all of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, while fighting will be frozen along the current lines of contact in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions," the publication writes.

Ukraine rejects demands to withdraw its troops from well-fortified areas of Donetsk, which Putin's military has been unable to occupy during fighting that has been ongoing since 2014.

US proposals envisioned turning the unoccupied territory into a demilitarized or free economic zone under special administration. It is unclear whether this territory would be de facto recognized as Russian under these plans, and what concessions, if any, Moscow is willing to offer in return.

Kyiv is developing robust security guarantees with its American and European partners to deter any future Russian attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to visit Davos for possible talks with Trump, although on Tuesday he stated that he would likely abandon plans to participate in the forum unless agreements on security guarantees and a plan for the country's economic revival with the US were signed. 

Trump announces meeting with Zelensky in Davos21.01.26, 16:39 • 3502 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine