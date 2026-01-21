$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kremlin confirms Putin's meeting with Trump's envoy Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the Kremlin chief's meeting with US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff. The meeting will take place on Thursday, Witkoff will arrive in Moscow with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Kremlin confirms Putin's meeting with Trump's envoy Witkoff

The Kremlin confirmed the meeting between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, as stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"Such contacts are on the president's schedule for tomorrow," Peskov said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that on Thursday he would travel to Moscow with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and that they would meet with Putin.

Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 2221.01.26, 12:42 • 3398 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States