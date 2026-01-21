Kremlin confirms Putin's meeting with Trump's envoy Witkoff

The Kremlin confirmed the meeting between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, as stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"Such contacts are on the president's schedule for tomorrow," Peskov said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that on Thursday he would travel to Moscow with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and that they would meet with Putin.

Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22