Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on Thursday, January 22, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"We are supposed to go meet with him on Thursday," Witkoff said in an interview with CNBC, referring to Putin.

As Reuters notes, Witkoff said that he would travel to Moscow on Thursday with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, where they would meet with Putin.

"But it is the Russians who are asking for this meeting. I think that's an important statement on their part," Witkoff said.

Last week, the Kremlin said it was preparing to host Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow for peace talks on Ukraine, but dates have not yet been set.

Asked if Putin would join Trump's Peace Council, Witkoff replied, "I think so," and reiterated that an invitation had been sent to Putin to do so.

Ukraine's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov said last week that talks with US officials on resolving the nearly four-year war with Russia would continue at the World Economic Forum this week in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Umerov: Ukraine and the US will continue negotiations in Davos

Recall

Putin's special representative Kirill Dmitriev met with US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The talks took place within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The meeting was held behind closed doors in the "US House" and lasted more than two hours. Officially, the parties do not disclose the content of the conversation, but it was expected that the key topic would be the US peace plan and the issue of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.