Umerov: Ukraine and the US will continue negotiations in Davos

The Ukrainian and American delegations agreed to continue negotiations at the team level during the next round of consultations in Davos. This was reported by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

According to him, for two days he, together with the Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov and the head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia, worked in the United States. On the American side, Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, and White House staffer Josh Gruenbaum took part in the consultations.

We discussed in detail economic development and a prosperity plan, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine - with a focus on practical mechanisms for their implementation and realization. - Umerov wrote.

He added that the Ukrainian side informed its American partners about Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the main task of the Ukrainian delegation in the US is to convey to the American side all real information about the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russian strikes that undermine the diplomatic process.

