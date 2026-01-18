Umerov: Ukraine and the US will continue negotiations in Davos

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 18, 11:31 AM • 15101 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 24873 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 22531 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 52176 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 83479 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 41475 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 51346 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 56493 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 45996 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 75541 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian energy workers began repairing power lines in the area of the ZNPP - IAEAPhotoJanuary 18, 10:13 AM • 16487 views
Situation in Greenland: British journalist Piers Morgan proposes to "buy back" America in response to Trump's tariffsJanuary 18, 10:38 AM • 12123 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changes train schedule, including suburban ones, from January 22January 18, 11:08 AM • 7544 views
German military personnel left Greenland early without explanation - BILDJanuary 18, 12:55 PM • 6916 views
Did Ukraine allegedly provide the US with "distorted intelligence"? The GUR rejected fakes from Kremlin bot farms03:41 PM • 5436 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 38502 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 75541 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 44486 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 75553 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 104513 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Giorgia Meloni
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Greenland
United States
Germany
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 14377 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 27150 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 24283 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 22213 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 21600 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Bild

Umerov: Ukraine and the US will continue negotiations in Davos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The Ukrainian and American delegations agreed to continue negotiations in Davos. Over two days in the US, economic development, a prosperity plan, and security guarantees for Ukraine were discussed.

Umerov: Ukraine and the US will continue negotiations in Davos

The Ukrainian and American delegations agreed to continue negotiations at the team level during the next round of consultations in Davos. This was reported by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, for two days he, together with the Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov and the head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia, worked in the United States. On the American side, Stephen Witkoff, Jared Kushner, US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, and White House staffer Josh Gruenbaum took part in the consultations.

We discussed in detail economic development and a prosperity plan, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine - with a focus on practical mechanisms for their implementation and realization.

- Umerov wrote.

He added that the Ukrainian side informed its American partners about Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the main task of the Ukrainian delegation in the US is to convey to the American side all real information about the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russian strikes that undermine the diplomatic process.

Great Britain disagrees with France and Italy on negotiations with Putin - Politico16.01.26, 09:26 • 5701 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Davos
White House
Kyrylo Budanov
United States
Ukraine