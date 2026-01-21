Trump announces meeting with Zelensky in Davos
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump announced a planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "today" at the WEF-2026 in Davos. He also noted that he is dealing with Putin, who, in his opinion, wants to make a deal.
US President Donald Trump announced contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "today." He said this during his speech at the WEF-2026 in Davos, writes UNN.
Details
"I'm dealing with President Putin, and he wants to make a deal, I believe," Trump said.
I'm dealing with President Zelenskyy, and I think he wants to make a deal. I'm meeting with him today," Trump said.
