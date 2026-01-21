Trump announces meeting with Zelensky in Davos

US President Donald Trump announced contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "today." He said this during his speech at the WEF-2026 in Davos, writes UNN.

Details

"I'm dealing with President Putin, and he wants to make a deal, I believe," Trump said.

I'm dealing with President Zelenskyy, and I think he wants to make a deal. I'm meeting with him today," Trump said.

