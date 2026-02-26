Partisans of "ATESH" disabled electronic warfare antennas near Sevastopol

Agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement disabled electronic warfare antennas near temporarily occupied Sevastopol. This was reported in the movement's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

It is noted that on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, "ATESH" agents carried out a successful sabotage at a communication facility where the occupiers had placed antennas of electronic warfare systems. The equipment was located on a tower near the village of Honcharne.

This tower was equipped with EW antennas that created interference for our drones in the sector. ATESH agents set fire to the relay cabinets at the base of the tower - these are where the power electronics and high-frequency cables are located. When they are damaged, the antennas at the top turn into useless scrap metal: the signal simply does not reach. Restoring such equipment is very difficult, expensive and time-consuming - the message says.

It is indicated that the work of the enemy's EW in the area has been completely stopped. This opened an air corridor for the effective use of drones by the Ukrainian defense forces. Nearby are military facilities that have become an easy target for the UDF:

58th CMTO – warehouses of the inviolable reserve of communication equipment of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation;

reserve command post of the Black Sea Fleet "Alsu-2";

15th separate coastal missile and artillery brigade.

On the Arabat Spit, near the village of Strilkove (Kherson region), an agent of the "ATESH" partisan movement disabled the transformer cabinet of a communication tower.

