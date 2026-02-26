Partisans of "ATESH" disabled electronic warfare antennas near Sevastopol

$43.260.03
February 25, 07:42 PM • 10793 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 19304 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 19267 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 18131 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 16734 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 15088 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 28519 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18508 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17797 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 35362 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Popular news
Ukraine withdrew from a number of CIS agreements, including the integrated air defense systemFebruary 25, 06:56 PM • 13952 views
Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to KyivFebruary 25, 09:05 PM • 6382 views
Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 25, 09:27 PM • 6682 views
Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with Zelenskyy11:26 PM • 5236 views
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The Telegraph12:27 AM • 7086 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 28519 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 35362 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 56235 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 65704 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 83807 views
Partisans of "ATESH" disabled electronic warfare antennas near Sevastopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" successfully carried out sabotage at a communication facility near the village of Honcharne, disabling electronic warfare antennas. This opened an air corridor for Ukrainian Armed Forces drones and made Russian military facilities an easy target.

Partisans of "ATESH" disabled electronic warfare antennas near Sevastopol

Agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement disabled electronic warfare antennas near temporarily occupied Sevastopol. This was reported in the movement's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, "ATESH" agents carried out a successful sabotage at a communication facility where the occupiers had placed antennas of electronic warfare systems. The equipment was located on a tower near the village of Honcharne.

This tower was equipped with EW antennas that created interference for our drones in the sector. ATESH agents set fire to the relay cabinets at the base of the tower - these are where the power electronics and high-frequency cables are located. When they are damaged, the antennas at the top turn into useless scrap metal: the signal simply does not reach. Restoring such equipment is very difficult, expensive and time-consuming

- the message says.

It is indicated that the work of the enemy's EW in the area has been completely stopped. This opened an air corridor for the effective use of drones by the Ukrainian defense forces. Nearby are military facilities that have become an easy target for the UDF:

  • 58th CMTO – warehouses of the inviolable reserve of communication equipment of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation;
    • reserve command post of the Black Sea Fleet "Alsu-2";
      • 15th separate coastal missile and artillery brigade.

        Recall

        On the Arabat Spit, near the village of Strilkove (Kherson region), an agent of the "ATESH" partisan movement disabled the transformer cabinet of a communication tower.

        Partisans of the ATESH movement reconnoitered hidden warehouses of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and a special communication hub in Novorossiysk23.02.26, 08:05 • 3807 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War in Ukraine
        War in Ukraine
        Crimea
        Sevastopol