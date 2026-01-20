Zelenskyy: if meetings in Davos can provide more protection for Ukraine, Ukraine will be in Davos, documents are ready

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:08 AM • 3554 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 12015 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 13551 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 16071 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 16769 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 15388 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 34711 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 65651 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51470 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 50178 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 18685 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 13382 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 32578 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoJanuary 20, 06:23 AM • 34148 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 23833 views
Publications
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 10128 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 23983 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 62919 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 69440 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 66699 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 30793 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 46159 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 39181 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 43705 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 55527 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

Zelenskyy: if meetings in Davos can provide more protection for Ukraine, Ukraine will be in Davos, documents are ready

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

President Zelenskyy received reports from negotiators after meetings in the US and Davos. Ukraine is ready to sign documents on security guarantees and reconstruction, particularly with America.

Zelenskyy: if meetings in Davos can provide more protection for Ukraine, Ukraine will be in Davos, documents are ready

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the reports received from Ukrainian negotiators after meetings in the USA with envoys of the country's President Donald Trump and diplomats from Davos, and indicated that the Ukrainian team had prepared everything necessary for signing, particularly with America, documents on security guarantees and Ukraine's recovery, and if the meetings in Davos can provide more protection to Ukraine, Ukraine will be in Davos, UNN writes.

Our representatives reported - from the Ukrainian delegation that worked in America with the team of the President of the United States these days, and diplomats who are currently in Davos

- Zelenskyy stated on social media

According to him, "today's Russian strike and its consequences clearly outline the priorities: first of all, strengthening our air defense and recovery after the strikes, real coordination on the ground and with partners are needed."

"A significant number of Russian ballistic missiles, also cruise missiles, and quite fresh ones – produced this year. That is, Russia, unfortunately, still has ways to circumvent world sanctions and obtain critical components, without which there would simply be no such Russian missiles. The Russian state itself does not have the ability to produce the weapons it uses against Ukraine, against our energy sector, and with which it threatens other countries. And this is happening against the backdrop of the world's attempts, primarily the United States, to activate diplomacy. Russia disregards these attempts," the President noted.

Sybiha discussed with Kallas strengthening pressure on Russia after the Russian attack: plans to coordinate efforts at the EU Council20.01.26, 12:01 • 1600 views

"Currently in Kyiv, in many of our other cities and communities – large-scale power outages. In the capital alone, after the Russian attack, more than 5,600 apartment buildings are without heat. Repair crews, all our energy companies, state enterprises, utility services will work around the clock to stabilize the situation," the Head of State noted.

All our diplomats, all our representatives, must work just as actively and effectively so that Ukraine has enough missiles for air defense. The day before, one package for "Patriots" and one package for "NASAMS" arrived in Ukraine, and this significantly helped. If the delivery had been delayed by even one more day, the consequences of the strike would have been much more critical

- the President emphasized.

He indicated that "we have no right to lose a single day or a single opportunity to strengthen Ukraine, to accelerate recovery for our people."

Ukraine is ready for meetings with all partners, if these are meetings that help protect lives and guarantee security, if these are meetings that really work. Our team has prepared everything necessary so that we can sign, particularly with America, documents on security guarantees and Ukraine's recovery

- Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized: "This should be a historic result, as the largest war since World War II is in Europe."

"It is globally important to end this war. We are doing everything for this. We are ready for meaningful work with European partners as well," the President continued.

If the meetings in Davos can provide more protection for real people, real cities and villages in Ukraine, Ukraine will be in Davos. If partners are not ready, all representatives of Ukraine should focus on specific things that help our state, our citizens. First – missiles for air defense. Second – energy equipment for recovery. Third – support packages that will help the front and our communities. Every Ukrainian official, all our representatives must now demonstrate results – be with their state, with their people, fulfill their tasks. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy concluded.

I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet20.01.26, 13:08 • 3556 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Village
Sanctions
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Davos
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
NASAMS
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv