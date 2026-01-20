Zelenskyy: if meetings in Davos can provide more protection for Ukraine, Ukraine will be in Davos, documents are ready

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the reports received from Ukrainian negotiators after meetings in the USA with envoys of the country's President Donald Trump and diplomats from Davos, and indicated that the Ukrainian team had prepared everything necessary for signing, particularly with America, documents on security guarantees and Ukraine's recovery, and if the meetings in Davos can provide more protection to Ukraine, Ukraine will be in Davos, UNN writes.

Our representatives reported - from the Ukrainian delegation that worked in America with the team of the President of the United States these days, and diplomats who are currently in Davos - Zelenskyy stated on social media

According to him, "today's Russian strike and its consequences clearly outline the priorities: first of all, strengthening our air defense and recovery after the strikes, real coordination on the ground and with partners are needed."

"A significant number of Russian ballistic missiles, also cruise missiles, and quite fresh ones – produced this year. That is, Russia, unfortunately, still has ways to circumvent world sanctions and obtain critical components, without which there would simply be no such Russian missiles. The Russian state itself does not have the ability to produce the weapons it uses against Ukraine, against our energy sector, and with which it threatens other countries. And this is happening against the backdrop of the world's attempts, primarily the United States, to activate diplomacy. Russia disregards these attempts," the President noted.

"Currently in Kyiv, in many of our other cities and communities – large-scale power outages. In the capital alone, after the Russian attack, more than 5,600 apartment buildings are without heat. Repair crews, all our energy companies, state enterprises, utility services will work around the clock to stabilize the situation," the Head of State noted.

All our diplomats, all our representatives, must work just as actively and effectively so that Ukraine has enough missiles for air defense. The day before, one package for "Patriots" and one package for "NASAMS" arrived in Ukraine, and this significantly helped. If the delivery had been delayed by even one more day, the consequences of the strike would have been much more critical - the President emphasized.

He indicated that "we have no right to lose a single day or a single opportunity to strengthen Ukraine, to accelerate recovery for our people."

Ukraine is ready for meetings with all partners, if these are meetings that help protect lives and guarantee security, if these are meetings that really work. Our team has prepared everything necessary so that we can sign, particularly with America, documents on security guarantees and Ukraine's recovery - Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized: "This should be a historic result, as the largest war since World War II is in Europe."

"It is globally important to end this war. We are doing everything for this. We are ready for meaningful work with European partners as well," the President continued.

If the meetings in Davos can provide more protection for real people, real cities and villages in Ukraine, Ukraine will be in Davos. If partners are not ready, all representatives of Ukraine should focus on specific things that help our state, our citizens. First – missiles for air defense. Second – energy equipment for recovery. Third – support packages that will help the front and our communities. Every Ukrainian official, all our representatives must now demonstrate results – be with their state, with their people, fulfill their tasks. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy concluded.

