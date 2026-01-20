$43.180.08
11:08 AM
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2982 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he remains in Ukraine due to the energy situation, prioritizing the resolution of internal issues. He noted that he would go to the Davos forum if important documents or decisions regarding air defense were ready.

I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he remains in Ukraine due to the energy situation, and he chooses Ukraine, not the economic forum in Davos. He told reporters about this, UNN reports.

For now, I have a plan on how to help people with energy. I held relevant consultations with the energy headquarters - both online and offline. Meetings are the most important priority now. Of course, I choose Ukraine in this case, not economic forums. But everything can change every minute, because it is very important for me, and for Ukrainians, to end this war. And the prosperity plan and security guarantees are two very important documents.

- said Zelenskyy.

Details

He noted that there is "one last mile" left to complete these documents, and if the documents are ready, there will be a meeting, there will be a trip.

Zelenskyy will not go to Davos unless there is a "substantive meeting" with Trump - FT

If there are energy packages or even a meeting and a decision on additional air defense, I will definitely go. But for now, I have a challenge in Ukraine. And it is very important for me now to coordinate all services. Although signals from Davos from the team indicate that, for example, the document on the restoration of Ukraine is almost finished. We'll see. For now, I'm here.

- added Zelenskyy.

"For now, I'm waiting for the evening. I will have another evening selector meeting. The relevant tasks have been set. I don't want to wait days or weeks. I want to check how the tasks to strengthen heating and energy in several of our regions have been completed. And therefore, for now, I will be in Kyiv. If I go... I am sure that our teams are talking about it, and then there will be meetings. We always have meetings with some results. Of course, meetings with America should always end with specifics, with concrete results to strengthen Ukraine or to bring closer the end of the war. And if the documents are ready, we will meet," the President noted.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump, on his way to Davos on Tuesday, still plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

