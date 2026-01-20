I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he remains in Ukraine due to the energy situation, and he chooses Ukraine, not the economic forum in Davos. He told reporters about this, UNN reports.

For now, I have a plan on how to help people with energy. I held relevant consultations with the energy headquarters - both online and offline. Meetings are the most important priority now. Of course, I choose Ukraine in this case, not economic forums. But everything can change every minute, because it is very important for me, and for Ukrainians, to end this war. And the prosperity plan and security guarantees are two very important documents. - said Zelenskyy.

Details

He noted that there is "one last mile" left to complete these documents, and if the documents are ready, there will be a meeting, there will be a trip.

If there are energy packages or even a meeting and a decision on additional air defense, I will definitely go. But for now, I have a challenge in Ukraine. And it is very important for me now to coordinate all services. Although signals from Davos from the team indicate that, for example, the document on the restoration of Ukraine is almost finished. We'll see. For now, I'm here. - added Zelenskyy.

"For now, I'm waiting for the evening. I will have another evening selector meeting. The relevant tasks have been set. I don't want to wait days or weeks. I want to check how the tasks to strengthen heating and energy in several of our regions have been completed. And therefore, for now, I will be in Kyiv. If I go... I am sure that our teams are talking about it, and then there will be meetings. We always have meetings with some results. Of course, meetings with America should always end with specifics, with concrete results to strengthen Ukraine or to bring closer the end of the war. And if the documents are ready, we will meet," the President noted.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump, on his way to Davos on Tuesday, still plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.