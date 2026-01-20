Zelenskyy will not go to Davos unless there is a "substantive meeting" with Trump - FT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not go to Davos unless a "substantive meeting" with US President Donald Trump takes place to sign a prosperity plan, Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller reported on X on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, "Zelenskyy has not yet decided whether to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos," as his office reports. A high-ranking official close to the president stated that for now, he will remain in Kyiv to coordinate emergency response to Russia's attack.

The Ukrainian president was expected to meet with Trump and European leaders at the Swiss resort and possibly sign a key document on the country's economic prosperity, which had been agreed upon with the US. According to the official, it is now unclear whether this will happen.

The FT journalist also reported that "Trump sent Zelenskyy an invitation to the 'Peace Council,' but there is no response from the Ukrainian side yet."

