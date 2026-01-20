Zelenskyy will not go to Davos unless there is a "substantive meeting" with Trump - FT

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
09:39 AM • 1908 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 3950 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 8366 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 9132 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 29611 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 60514 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 49104 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 48713 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 41729 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 55631 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 12641 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideo04:30 AM • 4904 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 25963 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 26841 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 12340 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 12353 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 55620 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 62704 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 59855 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 75778 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 27350 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 42732 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 36114 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 40782 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 52650 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Truth Social
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy will not go to Davos unless there is a "substantive meeting" with Trump - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Zelenskyy remains in Kyiv to resolve the crisis after Russian attacks. He will not go to Davos unless there is a meeting with Trump to sign a prosperity plan.

Zelenskyy will not go to Davos unless there is a "substantive meeting" with Trump - FT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not go to Davos unless a "substantive meeting" with US President Donald Trump takes place to sign a prosperity plan, Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller reported on X on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Zelenskyy remains in Kyiv for now to resolve the crisis after Russian attacks; he will not go to Davos unless a substantive meeting with Trump takes place to sign a prosperity plan.

- FT journalist Miller reported.

Details

According to him, "Zelenskyy has not yet decided whether to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos," as his office reports. A high-ranking official close to the president stated that for now, he will remain in Kyiv to coordinate emergency response to Russia's attack.

The Ukrainian president was expected to meet with Trump and European leaders at the Swiss resort and possibly sign a key document on the country's economic prosperity, which had been agreed upon with the US. According to the official, it is now unclear whether this will happen.

The FT journalist also reported that "Trump sent Zelenskyy an invitation to the 'Peace Council,' but there is no response from the Ukrainian side yet."

White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico20.01.26, 09:41 • 9134 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Davos
Financial Times
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv