January 19, 06:36 PM • 20687 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 45535 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 38119 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 39480 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 34711 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 42244 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 20339 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 52331 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 49637 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 19139 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The White House has not yet scheduled a bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos. Zelensky is seeking a personal meeting, but the reluctance to hold it comes from the White House.

White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico

The White House has not yet scheduled a bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos, where leaders are gathering for the World Economic Forum, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

Wednesday, the publication writes, "will be a key day as leaders of the 'coalition of the willing' meet with Trump." "They will ask him to endorse the security guarantees outlined for post-war Ukraine in Paris earlier this month, as part of broader US-led peace talks," the publication writes.

"The White House has not yet scheduled a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the publication states.

According to a Republican foreign policy expert, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly, "Zelenskyy is eager for a one-on-one meeting, and the reluctance to hold one is coming from the White House." "Zelenskyy would always meet with Trump because he believes the benefits outweigh the costs, and that if he doesn't engage with him, others will," he said.

To be supplemented...

Julia Shramko

