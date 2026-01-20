White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico

The White House has not yet scheduled a bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos, where leaders are gathering for the World Economic Forum, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

Wednesday, the publication writes, "will be a key day as leaders of the 'coalition of the willing' meet with Trump." "They will ask him to endorse the security guarantees outlined for post-war Ukraine in Paris earlier this month, as part of broader US-led peace talks," the publication writes.

"The White House has not yet scheduled a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the publication states.

According to a Republican foreign policy expert, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly, "Zelenskyy is eager for a one-on-one meeting, and the reluctance to hold one is coming from the White House." "Zelenskyy would always meet with Trump because he believes the benefits outweigh the costs, and that if he doesn't engage with him, others will," he said.

To be supplemented...