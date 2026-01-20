Sybiha discussed with Kallas strengthening pressure on Russia after the Russian attack: plans to coordinate efforts at the EU Council

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, after another massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure, discussed with EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas the strengthening of pressure on Russia and expects the EU Foreign Affairs Council on January 21 to coordinate efforts to force Russia to stop the war and determine steps to strengthen Ukraine, as he reported on Tuesday in X, writes UNN.

Details

"I had a conversation with Kaja Kallas and informed her about the consequences of the massive Russian attack on Ukraine - our people, civilian and energy infrastructure. I thanked the European Union for its unwavering support for Ukraine and emphasized the need to further increase pressure on Russia. We exchanged views on recent developments in the context of peace efforts and coordinated further steps," Sybiha wrote.

The minister also reported that he "expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in tomorrow's meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council."

"This will be a timely opportunity to coordinate our efforts aimed at forcing Russia to stop the war, as well as to determine further steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense and resilience," the Foreign Minister noted.

