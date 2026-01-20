Sybiha discussed with Kallas strengthening pressure on Russia after the Russian attack: plans to coordinate efforts at the EU Council

$43.180.08
09:39 AM • 1524 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 3296 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 7852 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 8682 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 29329 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 60188 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 48935 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 48616 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 41656 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 55357 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusives
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 29880 views
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 12438 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 25722 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 26508 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 11932 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 12092 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 55361 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service

Exclusive

January 19, 11:57 AM • 62485 views
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 62485 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 59648 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 75578 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa Oblast
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 27251 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 42635 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 36026 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 40703 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 52571 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Sybiha discussed with Kallas strengthening pressure on Russia after the Russian attack: plans to coordinate efforts at the EU Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed with Kaja Kallas strengthening pressure on Russia. Efforts to force Russia to end the war will be coordinated at the EU Council on January 21.

Sybiha discussed with Kallas strengthening pressure on Russia after the Russian attack: plans to coordinate efforts at the EU Council

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, after another massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure, discussed with EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas the strengthening of pressure on Russia and expects the EU Foreign Affairs Council on January 21 to coordinate efforts to force Russia to stop the war and determine steps to strengthen Ukraine, as he reported on Tuesday in X, writes UNN.

Details

"I had a conversation with Kaja Kallas and informed her about the consequences of the massive Russian attack on Ukraine - our people, civilian and energy infrastructure. I thanked the European Union for its unwavering support for Ukraine and emphasized the need to further increase pressure on Russia. We exchanged views on recent developments in the context of peace efforts and coordinated further steps," Sybiha wrote.

The minister also reported that he "expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in tomorrow's meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council."

"This will be a timely opportunity to coordinate our efforts aimed at forcing Russia to stop the war, as well as to determine further steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense and resilience," the Foreign Minister noted.

Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines20.01.26, 11:39 • 1556 views

Julia Shramko

Sanctions
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Power outage
Electricity
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Ukraine