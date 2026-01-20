Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines

Russia has updated its strike tactics, with a particular focus on hitting energy facilities, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, instructing the military to inform partners, especially the United States, in detail about the change in Russian strike tactics, and the Prime Minister and Minister of Energy to submit a full analysis of recovery times in each region by 6 p.m., UNN writes.

"I held a special energy meeting. All government officials involved in disaster relief, regional authorities, military personnel, and representatives of the energy sector were present. In all regions where hits occurred, restoration work has already begun," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude to all involved specialists.

"As of now, the biggest difficulties are in Kyiv, in parts of the Kyiv region, and in Kharkiv. We separately discussed the situation in the Dnipro region, in Zaporizhzhia and the region, in Sumy region, Chernihiv region, and Odesa. Restoration continues in the Rivne region," the President stated.

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the use of our air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles and on the first facts about the enemy's updated tactics. I instructed the military to immediately contact partners, first of all the United States, and inform them in detail about the change in Russian strike tactics and the special focus of the attack on hitting energy facilities. We will also work on requests for missiles for air defense systems – time matters for each request, for each element of supply. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on the elimination of fires at affected facilities, as well as on reserve volumes of equipment for the capital.

"According to available information, at least some of the missiles that the Russians used in this strike were produced this year. This once again shows how important it is that world sanctions against Russia and the blocking of critical component supplies really work," the President emphasized.

I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister of Energy of Ukraine to provide a full analysis of recovery times in each region and the necessary resources by 6 p.m. today. All forces of state and private companies in the energy sector must be directed to ensure the fastest possible recovery for Ukrainians. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine! - Zelenskyy stated.

