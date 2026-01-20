Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack: a day before, Ukraine received the necessary missiles, air defense worked on a significant number of targets

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 19, 06:36 PM • 22113 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 49168 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 41071 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 42267 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 36934 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 45633 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 21056 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 54891 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 52127 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 19196 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 23371 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 22093 views
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situation03:37 AM • 6158 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 18266 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 18015 views
Publications
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 3552 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 45641 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 54894 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 52130 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 68441 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Vitali Klitschko
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
United Arab Emirates
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 23521 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 38962 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 32889 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 37667 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 49663 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack: a day before, Ukraine received the necessary missiles, air defense worked on a significant number of targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had received the necessary missiles a day before the Russian attack involving over 300 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, which significantly aided air defense. He emphasized the importance of continuous missile supplies for air defense systems and urged Ukrainian officials to remain in the country.

Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack: a day before, Ukraine received the necessary missiles, air defense worked on a significant number of targets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack with a significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles and over 300 drones, stating that Ukraine received the necessary missiles a day before this strike, "and this significantly helped" - air defense worked on a significant number of targets, writes UNN.

Details

"Now there are already first reports on the situation in the regions after the Russian strike. Kyiv and Kyiv region, Vinnytsia region, Dnipro region, Odesa region, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava region, Sumy region and our other regions," Zelenskyy said on social media.

According to the President, "repair crews, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, all necessary forces are involved everywhere."

The Russian strike involved a significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles. And more than 300 attack drones

- Zelenskyy reported.

As the President noted, "our air defense forces worked on a significant number of targets."

A day before this strike, we finally received the necessary missiles, and this significantly helped. Every support package matters. Missiles for "Patriots", for "NASAMS", for other air defense systems are critically necessary. The direct task of our entire diplomatic system is to work so that Ukraine has enough air defense means. And partners should not let us down with this, missiles for air defense are a real protection of people's lives

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, "in the format of a special energy selector, we will determine the full details of the consequences of the attack and the necessary resources to restore electricity, heat and water supply to people." "The most difficult situation is currently in Kyiv, a significant number of residential buildings are without heating," the President noted.

"It is important that the world does not remain silent about this. Russia cannot be on an equal footing with other countries while it is only focused on killing and abusing people. Now all Ukrainian officials, everyone responsible for the work of state institutions, regional and local authorities, Ukrainian energy companies - everyone must be in Ukraine, work, help people and try to stabilize the situation. One must be in one's state, in one's cities, with one's communities. Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In Kyiv, one person injured, power and water outages, thousands of homes are without heat after the Russian attack20.01.26, 08:18 • 2566 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv