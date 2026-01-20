Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack: a day before, Ukraine received the necessary missiles, air defense worked on a significant number of targets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack with a significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles and over 300 drones, stating that Ukraine received the necessary missiles a day before this strike, "and this significantly helped" - air defense worked on a significant number of targets, writes UNN.

Details

"Now there are already first reports on the situation in the regions after the Russian strike. Kyiv and Kyiv region, Vinnytsia region, Dnipro region, Odesa region, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava region, Sumy region and our other regions," Zelenskyy said on social media.

According to the President, "repair crews, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, all necessary forces are involved everywhere."

The Russian strike involved a significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles. And more than 300 attack drones - Zelenskyy reported.

As the President noted, "our air defense forces worked on a significant number of targets."

A day before this strike, we finally received the necessary missiles, and this significantly helped. Every support package matters. Missiles for "Patriots", for "NASAMS", for other air defense systems are critically necessary. The direct task of our entire diplomatic system is to work so that Ukraine has enough air defense means. And partners should not let us down with this, missiles for air defense are a real protection of people's lives - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, "in the format of a special energy selector, we will determine the full details of the consequences of the attack and the necessary resources to restore electricity, heat and water supply to people." "The most difficult situation is currently in Kyiv, a significant number of residential buildings are without heating," the President noted.

"It is important that the world does not remain silent about this. Russia cannot be on an equal footing with other countries while it is only focused on killing and abusing people. Now all Ukrainian officials, everyone responsible for the work of state institutions, regional and local authorities, Ukrainian energy companies - everyone must be in Ukraine, work, help people and try to stabilize the situation. One must be in one's state, in one's cities, with one's communities. Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In Kyiv, one person injured, power and water outages, thousands of homes are without heat after the Russian attack