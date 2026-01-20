$43.180.08
In Kyiv, one person injured, power and water outages, thousands of homes are without heat after the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

In Kyiv, after Russia's night attack, one person was injured, there are power and water outages, and 5,600 homes are without heat. Water supply is temporarily absent on the left bank of the capital.

In Kyiv, one person injured, power and water outages, thousands of homes are without heat after the Russian attack

In Kyiv, as a result of a Russian attack on the night of January 20, one person was reported injured, there are power and water outages, and 5,600 buildings are without heat, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

One injured person in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of the enemy attack is in a hospital in one of the capital's hospitals

- Klitschko wrote.

Details

According to the mayor, after this Russian attack on the capital, "5,635 multi-story buildings are without heat." "Almost 80 percent of them are buildings where heating was restored on January 9," he indicated, adding that as of yesterday evening, out of six thousand buildings, 16 remained without heat due to enemy damage to critical infrastructure on January 9.

"The left bank, as a result of today's attack, is currently without water supply," Klitschko noted.

He also reported at night that "there are power outages on the left bank of the capital."

According to him, utility workers and energy specialists "are working to restore the supply of heat, water, and electricity to Kyiv residents' homes."

Julia Shramko

