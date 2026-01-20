Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situation

Due to the difficult energy situation in Kyiv as a result of another enemy shelling, subway trains will run with changes. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, informs UNN.

Details

In particular, train traffic on the red line will start between the stations "Akademmistechko" – "Arsenalna". The interval of movement is 4:30-5:00 minutes.

After the air raid alert is over, 2 trains will run between the stations "Livoberezhna" – "Arsenalna" to transport passengers from the left to the right bank, taking into account the current situation with electricity supply. The estimated interval of movement will be about 20-25 minutes. Trains will follow without stops past the stations "Hydropark" and 'Dnipro'. - the message says.

In addition, train traffic on the green line during an air raid will start:

between stations "Syrets" - "Vydubychi" - with an interval of 7 minutes;

between stations "Osokorky" - "Chervony Khutir" - with an interval of 10 minutes.

Train traffic on the blue line - without changes - specified in the Kyiv City State Administration.

They added that information about changes in traffic will be broadcast at stations, as well as through the official pages of the Kyiv City State Administration and the subway.

Recall

In Kyiv, on the night of January 20, explosions occurred, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the approach of attack UAVs to Brovary and Bortnychi. Monitoring channels report a combined attack with "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles, after the explosions in some districts of the capital, power outages began.

Kyiv under another attack: one person injured, non-residential buildings hit