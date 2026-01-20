Kyiv under another attack: one person injured, non-residential buildings hit

At least one person was injured in the enemy's night attack on Kyiv. This was reported by the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko, informs UNN.

"One injured person in the Dnipro district of Kyiv. The team has left. There are also calls for medics," Klitschko said.

Also, according to him, in the Dnipro district, hits on non-residential buildings were recorded. In addition, there are reports of UAVs falling on open territory. Cars are burning there.

On the left bank of the capital, there are power outages. Social infrastructure facilities are switching to autonomous power supply mode - stated the mayor of Kyiv.

In turn, the head of the capital's Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that a fire broke out in warehouse premises in the Dnipro district.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report that Russia may have used a new ballistic missile, the Iskander-I, for the first time in an attack on Ukraine. It has a flight range of about 1000 km.

In Kyiv, on the night of January 20, explosions occurred, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the approach of attack UAVs to Brovary and Bortnychi. Monitoring channels report a combined attack with "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles, after the explosions in some districts of the capital, power outages began.

Combined attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 19 injured, infrastructure damaged