January 19, 06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Kyiv under another attack: one person injured, non-residential buildings hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, one person was injured, hits on non-residential buildings and drone debris were recorded. On the left bank of the capital, there are power outages, and infrastructure facilities are switching to autonomous power supply.

Kyiv under another attack: one person injured, non-residential buildings hit

At least one person was injured in the enemy's night attack on Kyiv. This was reported by the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

"One injured person in the Dnipro district of Kyiv. The team has left. There are also calls for medics," Klitschko said.

Also, according to him, in the Dnipro district, hits on non-residential buildings were recorded. In addition, there are reports of UAVs falling on open territory. Cars are burning there.

On the left bank of the capital, there are power outages. Social infrastructure facilities are switching to autonomous power supply mode

- stated the mayor of Kyiv.

In turn, the head of the capital's Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that a fire broke out in warehouse premises in the Dnipro district.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report that Russia may have used a new ballistic missile, the Iskander-I, for the first time in an attack on Ukraine. It has a flight range of about 1000 km.

Recall

In Kyiv, on the night of January 20, explosions occurred, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the approach of attack UAVs to Brovary and Bortnychi. Monitoring channels report a combined attack with "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles, after the explosions in some districts of the capital, power outages began.

Combined attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 19 injured, infrastructure damaged

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
