Trump announces dispatch of US military 'armada' to Iranian shores

US President Donald Trump announced a large-scale deployment of naval forces towards Iran, calling it a precautionary measure amid internal instability in the Islamic Republic. Speaking aboard Air Force One on his return from Davos, the White House chief emphasized that Washington is closely monitoring Tehran's actions and is ready for any developments. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, the United States has sent significant forces to the region, which he described as an "armada" and a "huge fleet." The president noted that a large number of ships are moving in that direction "just in case," while expressing hope that force will not have to be used. This deployment comes after the White House temporarily softened its rhetoric regarding strikes on Iran due to reports of a suspension of executions of protesters.

The statement about the movement of carrier groups coincided with the first official report by the Iranian authorities on the number of casualties during the mass unrest that has been ongoing since the end of last year. Tehran acknowledged the death of 3117 people, although international human rights organizations emphasize that the real figures may be significantly higher. The Trump administration has repeatedly condemned the violence against demonstrators, using it as an argument to increase military pressure on the regime.

