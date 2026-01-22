Not only protesters but also random passers-by became victims of the suppression of protests in Iran

Anti-government protests in Iran have been accompanied by numerous casualties among civilians who were not participating in the demonstrations. Eyewitness accounts indicate that security forces used firearms indiscriminately. This led to the deaths of random people who happened to be near the demonstrators or tried to escape the escalating violence. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

A typical example was the death of 22-year-old student Arash in the center of the capital. The young man was simply returning home and stopped on the sidewalk near Vank Square to watch the events unfold. According to witnesses, security forces in black uniforms began firing shotguns indiscriminately, as a result of which the student died on the spot. He did not shout slogans or offer any resistance.

Relatives of many of the deceased report similar circumstances. People become victims of special forces' fire while on their way home or at work near the riot zones. Now, families are forced to independently search for information about the fate of their loved ones in morgues and hospitals due to the lack of official reports.

Problems with verifying the number of dead

The exact number of killed bystanders cannot be determined due to strict information restrictions in the country. Reuters notes that thousands of deaths during the suppression of protests include a significant proportion of people who were simply nearby. The indiscriminate use of force by state structures draws sharp criticism from human rights activists, but the Iranian authorities continue to use lethal weapons to stop the chaos in the streets.

