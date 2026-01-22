Not only protesters but also random passers-by became victims of the suppression of protests in Iran

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:20 PM • 462 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
07:21 PM • 5988 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 14967 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 24623 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 18328 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 31562 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 34363 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 20622 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21595 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39347 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
121 years without Christian Dior: three collections by the artist that changed fashion foreverPhotoJanuary 21, 01:01 PM • 4456 views
The US has a weapon that will destroy everything with one missile - TrumpJanuary 21, 02:15 PM • 10182 views
Trump announces meeting with Zelensky in DavosJanuary 21, 02:39 PM • 9128 views
Fedorov promises radical reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to increase Russian losses - ReutersJanuary 21, 03:09 PM • 10978 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 5478 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 24631 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 31568 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 29902 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 34367 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 50979 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideo06:19 PM • 3364 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 5490 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 29901 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 28561 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 25310 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Not only protesters but also random passers-by became victims of the suppression of protests in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

In Iran, security forces indiscriminately used firearms during anti-government protests. This led to the death of random passers-by who did not participate in the actions.

Not only protesters but also random passers-by became victims of the suppression of protests in Iran

Anti-government protests in Iran have been accompanied by numerous casualties among civilians who were not participating in the demonstrations. Eyewitness accounts indicate that security forces used firearms indiscriminately. This led to the deaths of random people who happened to be near the demonstrators or tried to escape the escalating violence. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

A typical example was the death of 22-year-old student Arash in the center of the capital. The young man was simply returning home and stopped on the sidewalk near Vank Square to watch the events unfold. According to witnesses, security forces in black uniforms began firing shotguns indiscriminately, as a result of which the student died on the spot. He did not shout slogans or offer any resistance.

Trump escalates rhetoric on Iran in response to Tehran's latest warnings21.01.26, 10:00 • 3398 views

Relatives of many of the deceased report similar circumstances. People become victims of special forces' fire while on their way home or at work near the riot zones. Now, families are forced to independently search for information about the fate of their loved ones in morgues and hospitals due to the lack of official reports.

Problems with verifying the number of dead

The exact number of killed bystanders cannot be determined due to strict information restrictions in the country. Reuters notes that thousands of deaths during the suppression of protests include a significant proportion of people who were simply nearby. The indiscriminate use of force by state structures draws sharp criticism from human rights activists, but the Iranian authorities continue to use lethal weapons to stop the chaos in the streets.

Protests in Iran: death toll at least 5,000 people - Reuters19.01.26, 01:03 • 12773 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Skirmishes
Rallies in Ukraine
Reuters
Iran