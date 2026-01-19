Protests in Iran: death toll at least 5,000 people - Reuters

At least five thousand people have died during the suppression of protests in Iran. This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed Iranian official, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the most brutal clashes took place in the northwest of the country, where Iranian Kurds live.

Iran's president warned on Sunday that any US strike would provoke a "harsh response" from Tehran - the article says.

Masoud Pezeshkian, in particular, noted that Tehran's response "to any unjust aggression will be harsh and regrettable," adding that any attack on the country's supreme leader "is tantamount to total war against the nation."

Recall

Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi rejected claims of mass casualties amid the recent surge of protests in the Islamic country and blamed any killings that occurred on an "Israeli conspiracy" aimed at creating a large number of casualties.

Time to seek new leadership in Iran: Trump in response to Khamenei's accusations