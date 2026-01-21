$43.180.08
January 20, 08:12 PM • 18073 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 37689 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 33185 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 53096 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 34987 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 48755 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 26005 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29448 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 27014 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27579 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Trump escalates rhetoric on Iran in response to Tehran's latest warnings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Donald Trump has intensified his warnings to Iran, stating that in response to any actions, the US would "destroy them from the face of the earth." He emphasized his readiness to deliver a powerful blow.

Trump escalates rhetoric on Iran in response to Tehran's latest warnings

US President Donald Trump has escalated his warnings to Iran in response to the country's leadership's heightened rhetoric following his calls for regime change, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

Asked in a NewsNation interview that aired on Tuesday about recent warnings from Iranian officials, Trump said, "Well, they shouldn’t be doing it, but I’ve left notification that anything ever happens, we’re going to blow them up. The whole country is going to get blown up."

Trump added, "I would absolutely hit them so hard, but I have very firm instructions anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth."

Addition

Iran reiterated its warning to the US that any military action against the country's leadership would provoke "devastating retaliation," said the spokesman for the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, quoted by Iranian state Press TV.

On Saturday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called the US president a "criminal" for his support of recent anti-government protests. Trump called Khamenei a "sick man" in an interview with Politico last weekend, saying it was "time to look for a new leader in Iran," remarks that Tehran condemned.

The Iranian parliamentary commission on national security stated that an attack on Khamenei would be "a declaration of war on the entire Islamic world" and could lead to a call from religious leaders for "jihad" or holy war.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
US Elections
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Iran