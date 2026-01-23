US seeks full military control over Greenland: Trump demands review of 1951 agreement with Denmark

The Donald Trump administration has initiated a review of the 1951 defense agreement with Denmark to remove any legal obstacles to expanding the American military presence on the island. According to sources familiar with the negotiations in Davos, Washington insists on the right to deploy forces and build facilities in Greenland without prior consultations with Copenhagen or Nuuk. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The current version of the agreement obliges the US to "consult and inform" Denmark and Greenland about any significant changes in operations. However, American negotiators are seeking to change this wording. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly emphasized the strategic importance of the agreement.

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA

If this deal is concluded, and President Trump very much hopes so, the United States will achieve all its strategic goals regarding Greenland for very little money and forever – Kelly stated.

Trump's quotes about "full access"

Donald Trump himself confirmed his intention to ensure a perpetual US presence in the Arctic. In an interview with Fox Business, he stated that the United States would have "all the military access we want."

We will be able to place what we need in Greenland because we want it. Essentially, it's full access, no end, no time limit. – noted the US President.

When asked about ownership of the island, Trump added: "We're going to do it jointly, in part, jointly with NATO, and that's really the way it should be." He promised to announce the final decision on the Danish side's consent within two weeks.

Trump called Davos an "incredible time" and announced a "tremendous" deal on Greenland