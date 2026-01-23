US seeks full military control over Greenland: Trump demands review of 1951 agreement with Denmark

$43.180.08
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 13817 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 26591 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 23141 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million
January 22, 02:44 PM • 21418 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 18252 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 18007 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
January 22, 11:29 AM • 34900 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16057 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16509 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Kryvyi Rih under the longest attack since the beginning of the war: 'Shaheds' over the city
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
Russian court recognized that 20 people died during the attack on the cruiser "Moskva"
Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the Kremlin
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on Ukraine
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:29 AM • 34900 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new song
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

US seeks full military control over Greenland: Trump demands review of 1951 agreement with Denmark

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The Trump administration has initiated a review of the 1951 defense agreement with Denmark, seeking to expand the US military presence in Greenland. Washington insists on the right to deploy forces and build facilities without prior consultations.

US seeks full military control over Greenland: Trump demands review of 1951 agreement with Denmark

The Donald Trump administration has initiated a review of the 1951 defense agreement with Denmark to remove any legal obstacles to expanding the American military presence on the island. According to sources familiar with the negotiations in Davos, Washington insists on the right to deploy forces and build facilities in Greenland without prior consultations with Copenhagen or Nuuk. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The current version of the agreement obliges the US to "consult and inform" Denmark and Greenland about any significant changes in operations. However, American negotiators are seeking to change this wording. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly emphasized the strategic importance of the agreement.

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA29.03.25, 09:53 • 13210 views

If this deal is concluded, and President Trump very much hopes so, the United States will achieve all its strategic goals regarding Greenland for very little money and forever

– Kelly stated.

Trump's quotes about "full access"

Donald Trump himself confirmed his intention to ensure a perpetual US presence in the Arctic. In an interview with Fox Business, he stated that the United States would have "all the military access we want."

We will be able to place what we need in Greenland because we want it. Essentially, it's full access, no end, no time limit.

– noted the US President.

When asked about ownership of the island, Trump added: "We're going to do it jointly, in part, jointly with NATO, and that's really the way it should be." He promised to announce the final decision on the Danish side's consent within two weeks. 

Trump called Davos an "incredible time" and announced a "tremendous" deal on Greenland22.01.26, 23:00 • 2296 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Denmark