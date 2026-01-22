Trump called Davos an "incredible time" and announced a "tremendous" deal on Greenland

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
07:51 PM • 3394 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 11629 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 13088 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 14470 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
January 22, 02:44 PM • 16148 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 16487 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17002 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 31921 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15752 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16268 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.2m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - ShmyhalJanuary 22, 12:48 PM • 8076 views
Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issueJanuary 22, 01:37 PM • 4884 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with PutinJanuary 22, 01:45 PM • 10864 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 16727 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 11258 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 11422 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 16892 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 31923 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 24811 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 78756 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mykhailo Fedorov
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Europe
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 3342 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 26656 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 23368 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 28444 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 67123 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
R-360 Neptune
The Diplomat

Trump called Davos an "incredible time" and announced a "tremendous" deal on Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Donald Trump called his time in Davos "incredible" and promised that the deal on Greenland would be "tremendous" for the US. He also noted the uniqueness of his Peace Council.

Trump called Davos an "incredible time" and announced a "tremendous" deal on Greenland

US President Donald Trump called Davos an "incredible time" and promised that a deal on Greenland would be "tremendous" for America, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Donald Trump shared his thoughts on social media, returning to Washington after an eventful appearance at the World Economic Forum.

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA29.03.25, 09:53 • 13207 views

"It was an incredible time in Davos," the US President said on Truth Social.

The structure of the future deal on Greenland "is in the works" and will be "tremendous" for the US, Trump said.

He added that his newly formed Peace Council is "very special" and "unseen before in the world."

Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?14.01.26, 09:00 • 64232 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
Social network
Truth Social
Greenland
Donald Trump
United States