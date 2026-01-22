Trump called Davos an "incredible time" and announced a "tremendous" deal on Greenland
Donald Trump called his time in Davos "incredible" and promised that the deal on Greenland would be "tremendous" for the US. He also noted the uniqueness of his Peace Council.
US President Donald Trump called Davos an "incredible time" and promised that a deal on Greenland would be "tremendous" for America, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.
Donald Trump shared his thoughts on social media, returning to Washington after an eventful appearance at the World Economic Forum.
"It was an incredible time in Davos," the US President said on Truth Social.
The structure of the future deal on Greenland "is in the works" and will be "tremendous" for the US, Trump said.
He added that his newly formed Peace Council is "very special" and "unseen before in the world."
