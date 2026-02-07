Greenland and the USA: Arctic dialogue continues without concrete results

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
05:17 PM • 2640 views
Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and the region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of Energy
01:35 PM • 10670 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 16042 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 16282 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 21116 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 33705 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 45959 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 40650 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31317 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 45595 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Biletskyi: The return of 200,000 servicemen from AWOL would change the situation at the front by 180 degreesFebruary 7, 09:54 AM • 8582 views
Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes: Zelenskyy on the night attack of February 7VideoFebruary 7, 10:07 AM • 7622 views
US proposes to end the war by early summer - ZelenskyyFebruary 7, 10:44 AM • 3998 views
Zelenskyy: US offered to support energy de-escalation initiative - Russia has not yet confirmedFebruary 7, 10:53 AM • 5082 views
Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"February 7, 11:57 AM • 7232 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 24416 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 45592 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 41099 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 43164 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 55433 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Musician
Antonio Tajani
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia
Rivne Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 14436 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 28564 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 30887 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 39831 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 42912 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101

Greenland and the USA: Arctic dialogue continues without concrete results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt stated that Nuuk's key demands regarding sovereignty and investment in negotiations with the US have not yet been met.

Greenland and the USA: Arctic dialogue continues without concrete results

Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt has officially commented on the progress of negotiations with Washington regarding the US security and economic presence on the island. Despite the White House's shift to a more constructive rhetoric, Nuuk states that Greenland's key demands regarding sovereignty and investments have not yet been met. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The main subject of discussion remains the deployment of elements of the American air defense system on the island and access to strategic resources. Washington seeks to expand its military presence as part of strengthening the Arctic flank, while Greenland insists on increased financial compensation and maintaining full control over its territory.

We are not yet where we want to be. There is a long way to go

— Motzfeldt emphasized, hinting at significant differences in the details of the future agreement.

The negotiations are taking place with the participation of Denmark, which is trying to balance the demands of its strategic ally, the US, and Greenland's desire for greater autonomy.

Danish King to visit Greenland to show support after dispute with US29.01.26, 17:39 • 3734 views

At a joint press conference in Nuuk, it was noted that the return to diplomatic channels allowed for the removal of the threat of immediate economic sanctions. However, uncertainty regarding the final document remains, as the US continues to insist on exclusive rights in the region's security sphere.

The next round of consultations is scheduled for late February. Until then, working groups will be working on coordinating the technical aspects of joint use of air bases and environmental standards for American facilities on the island.

US and Denmark began talks on Greenland to appease Trump29.01.26, 01:54 • 4411 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
The Diplomat
Greenland
Reuters
Denmark
United States