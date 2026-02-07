Greenland and the USA: Arctic dialogue continues without concrete results

Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt has officially commented on the progress of negotiations with Washington regarding the US security and economic presence on the island. Despite the White House's shift to a more constructive rhetoric, Nuuk states that Greenland's key demands regarding sovereignty and investments have not yet been met. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The main subject of discussion remains the deployment of elements of the American air defense system on the island and access to strategic resources. Washington seeks to expand its military presence as part of strengthening the Arctic flank, while Greenland insists on increased financial compensation and maintaining full control over its territory.

We are not yet where we want to be. There is a long way to go — Motzfeldt emphasized, hinting at significant differences in the details of the future agreement.

The negotiations are taking place with the participation of Denmark, which is trying to balance the demands of its strategic ally, the US, and Greenland's desire for greater autonomy.

At a joint press conference in Nuuk, it was noted that the return to diplomatic channels allowed for the removal of the threat of immediate economic sanctions. However, uncertainty regarding the final document remains, as the US continues to insist on exclusive rights in the region's security sphere.

The next round of consultations is scheduled for late February. Until then, working groups will be working on coordinating the technical aspects of joint use of air bases and environmental standards for American facilities on the island.

