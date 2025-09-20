$41.250.05
The situation in the south remains unchanged, but tense - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, stated that the situation in southern Ukraine remains unchanged but tense. In particular, in the Orikhiv direction and near the Antonivka bridges, the enemy is trying to dislodge Ukrainian troops.

The situation in the south remains unchanged, but tense - Voloshyn

Over the past few days, the situation in the south of Ukraine, particularly in the Orikhiv direction, remains unchanged but tense. This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, on the air of "Suspilne" on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past few days, the situation in the south has not undergone significant changes. It remains quite tense. Along the line of combat contact, there are positions of Ukrainian units, and recently, Russian troops have been shelling them very often. They also strike at nearby settlements. In some areas, they conduct assault operations on our positions. There are not as many of these assault operations as in some other directions. For example, in the Kherson direction, two combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy tried to advance to our positions near the Antonivka bridges, railway and automobile," Voloshyn said.

According to him, two more combat engagements took place in the Orikhiv direction, where the enemy tried to dislodge Ukrainian troops from the settlement of Kam'yanske, as well as near Stepnohirsk.

"They want to seize them (positions near the Antonivka bridge - ed.) and take control to place their positions, platforms for weapons, for launching various FPV drones, kamikaze drones. Therefore, they have been trying to dislodge us from these positions for over a year, but they have not succeeded," Voloshyn added.

Recall

Over the past day, 165 combat engagements were recorded. The invaders launched two missile strikes with two missiles and 78 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 154 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4752 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Stepnohirsk
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine