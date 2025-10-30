$42.080.01
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo
06:13 AM • 9494 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
01:44 AM • 20769 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 40901 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 42366 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 41803 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 85733 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 43698 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 75622 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 31559 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Publications
Exclusives
Battles on the front increased over 24 hours: where are the hottest spots - General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

Over the past day, 172 combat engagements were recorded, which is 16% more than the day before. The most intense battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

Battles on the front increased over 24 hours: where are the hottest spots - General Staff map

The number of battles on the front increased to 172 in 24 hours, or by 16%, compared to the previous day, with the hottest spots being in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, which accounted for almost half of all combat engagements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 30, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 172 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 80 air strikes, dropped 177 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,323 shellings, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,671 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two enemy artillery pieces," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, five combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropped 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 194 shellings, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 15 attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy near the settlements of Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Torske, Zarichne, Koroviy Yar, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Stavky, Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers stopped seven enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attempts to advance near Stupochky and in the direction of Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 55 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Balagan, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Filiia, Kucheriv Yar, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Myrny, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Rybne, Pryvillia, Novohryhorivka, Vyshneve, Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements took place - the enemy tried to advance near Stepove, Novodanylivka, Kamianka, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Julia Shramko

