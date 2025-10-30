Battles on the front increased over 24 hours: where are the hottest spots - General Staff map

The number of battles on the front increased to 172 in 24 hours, or by 16%, compared to the previous day, with the hottest spots being in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, which accounted for almost half of all combat engagements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 30, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 172 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 80 air strikes, dropped 177 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,323 shellings, including 98 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,671 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two enemy artillery pieces," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, five combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropped 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 194 shellings, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk direction, 15 attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy near the settlements of Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Torske, Zarichne, Koroviy Yar, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Stavky, Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers stopped seven enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attempts to advance near Stupochky and in the direction of Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 55 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Balagan, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Filiia, Kucheriv Yar, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Myrny, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Rybne, Pryvillia, Novohryhorivka, Vyshneve, Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements took place - the enemy tried to advance near Stepove, Novodanylivka, Kamianka, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

