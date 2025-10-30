Almost a thousand occupiers and 340 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per day

On October 29, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers and 340 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.10.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1140860 (+960) killed

tanks ‒ 11305 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23514 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 34089 (+25)

MLRS ‒ 1531 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1232 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 75707 (+340)

cruise missiles ‒ 3880 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 65993 (+128)

special equipment ‒ 3986 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that in September, enemy losses amounted to almost 29,000 servicemen. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter Russian occupiers in all directions.

