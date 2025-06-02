Russia has deliberately attacked emergency services almost 10 times in a week - Klimenko

Russia is deliberately hunting down those who save lives. In just one week - from May 26 to June 2 - rescuers of the State Emergency Service came under enemy fire about a dozen times. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Telegram.

Details

According to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, emergency workers in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions were under attack last week. 6 fire and rescue units and 6 more pieces of equipment were damaged.

One of the most cynical attacks took place this morning. In Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, after a kamikaze drone attack on a fire station, the occupiers struck again - at the rescuers who were evacuating the wounded - Klymenko stressed.

According to the minister, as a result of this attack by the occupiers, 2 cars were damaged, 12 rescuers were injured. They are provided with all the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

This is not an accident. This is a targeted terror against emergency services. This is a war crime. But even after such brutal attacks, our rescuers put on their uniforms again, repair rescue equipment and go to where someone is still breathing under the rubble. They do not give up. Because they know that the work of rescuers is a chance for life for others - the minister added.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 2, Russian troops also shelled a unit of the State Emergency Service in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, two civilians and an ambulance driver were injured.