Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Rubrics

Russia has deliberately attacked emergency services almost 10 times in a week - Klimenko

Kyiv • UNN

Russia is deliberately targeting rescuers of the State Emergency Service, with about ten attacks recorded in various regions in a week. Units and equipment were damaged, and there are wounded among the emergency workers.

Russia is deliberately hunting down those who save lives. In just one week - from May 26 to June 2 - rescuers of the State Emergency Service came under enemy fire about a dozen times. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Telegram.

Details

According to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, emergency workers in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions were under attack last week. 6 fire and rescue units and 6 more pieces of equipment were damaged.

One of the most cynical attacks took place this morning. In Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, after a kamikaze drone attack on a fire station, the occupiers struck again - at the rescuers who were evacuating the wounded

- Klymenko stressed.

According to the minister, as a result of this attack by the occupiers, 2 cars were damaged, 12 rescuers were injured. They are provided with all the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

This is not an accident. This is a targeted terror against emergency services. This is a war crime. But even after such brutal attacks, our rescuers put on their uniforms again, repair rescue equipment and go to where someone is still breathing under the rubble. They do not give up. Because they know that the work of rescuers is a chance for life for others

- the minister added.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 2, Russian troops also shelled a unit of the State Emergency Service in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, two civilians and an ambulance driver were injured.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Stepnohirsk
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
