General Staff on the front situation: 139 combat engagements recorded, enemy launched over 1800 drone attacks

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 23848 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 01:55 PM • 28021 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 35082 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 39437 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 23559 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 23102 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 15419 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 29802 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 49237 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70552 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4.5m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 35340 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 26670 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – SybihaSeptember 29, 11:40 AM • 15927 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 11705 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 31141 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 23833 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 31181 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 35062 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 39418 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 35362 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Gaza Strip
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideo03:05 PM • 8332 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 11724 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 26688 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 35783 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 32696 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system

General Staff on the front situation: 139 combat engagements recorded, enemy launched over 1800 drone attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Since the beginning of the day, 139 combat engagements have taken place at the front, 1822 kamikaze drone attacks and 3022 artillery shellings have been recorded. The enemy carried out 33 air strikes, using 58 guided aerial bombs.

General Staff on the front situation: 139 combat engagements recorded, enemy launched over 1800 drone attacks

Since the beginning of the day, 139 combat engagements have taken place at the front. 1822 kamikaze drone attacks have been recorded, and the enemy has carried out 3022 artillery shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 33 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 58 guided aerial bombs. 1822 kamikaze drone attacks were recorded, and the enemy carried out 3022 artillery shellings.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 19 assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropping eleven guided aerial bombs, and carried out 156 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Radkivka and Stepova Novoselivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out twelve attacks, trying to advance in the areas of Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodiazy, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Torske. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks towards the settlement of Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attempts to advance towards Minkivka and Kostiantynivka.

The enemy tried eleven times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 35 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Bilytske, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Dachne and in the direction of Balagan, Filiia. Currently, battles are ongoing in three locations.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 136 occupiers, 70 of whom were killed, and two were taken prisoner. Four units of automotive equipment, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, and one heavy flamethrower system were destroyed. In addition, one artillery system, one unit of automotive equipment, and seven shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 24 enemy attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Piddubne, Kamyshivakha, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Hrushivske, Oleksiivka, Zaporizke, Berezove, Novomykolaivka and towards Novopavlivka and Novohryhorivka, six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, five combat engagements were recorded in the area of Poltavka. The settlements of Novopavlivka and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Stepove, Kamyanske and in the direction of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults. Enemy aircraft struck in the area of the settlement of OdradoKamyanka.

Russian army lost 1080 servicemen and 53 artillery systems in a day - General Staff29.09.25, 07:47 • 3164 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Stepnohirsk
Kostiantynivka