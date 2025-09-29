General Staff on the front situation: 139 combat engagements recorded, enemy launched over 1800 drone attacks

Since the beginning of the day, 139 combat engagements have taken place at the front. 1822 kamikaze drone attacks have been recorded, and the enemy has carried out 3022 artillery shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 33 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 58 guided aerial bombs. 1822 kamikaze drone attacks were recorded, and the enemy carried out 3022 artillery shellings. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 19 assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropping eleven guided aerial bombs, and carried out 156 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Radkivka and Stepova Novoselivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out twelve attacks, trying to advance in the areas of Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodiazy, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Torske. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks towards the settlement of Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attempts to advance towards Minkivka and Kostiantynivka.

The enemy tried eleven times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 35 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Bilytske, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Dachne and in the direction of Balagan, Filiia. Currently, battles are ongoing in three locations.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 136 occupiers, 70 of whom were killed, and two were taken prisoner. Four units of automotive equipment, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, and one heavy flamethrower system were destroyed. In addition, one artillery system, one unit of automotive equipment, and seven shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 24 enemy attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Piddubne, Kamyshivakha, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Hrushivske, Oleksiivka, Zaporizke, Berezove, Novomykolaivka and towards Novopavlivka and Novohryhorivka, six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, five combat engagements were recorded in the area of Poltavka. The settlements of Novopavlivka and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Stepove, Kamyanske and in the direction of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults. Enemy aircraft struck in the area of the settlement of OdradoKamyanka.

Russian army lost 1080 servicemen and 53 artillery systems in a day - General Staff