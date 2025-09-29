$41.490.00
Russian army lost 1080 servicemen and 53 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

On September 28, the Russian army lost 1080 servicemen, 53 artillery systems, and 7 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.09.25 amounted to approximately 1,109,590 personnel.

Russian army lost 1080 servicemen and 53 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

On September 28, the Russian army lost at least 1080 servicemen. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 53 artillery systems and 7 enemy tanks. This is reported by  UNN  with  reference  to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel – about 1,109,590 (+1080) people;  
    • tanks – 11,218 (+7) units;  
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,290 (0) units;  
        • artillery systems – 33,284 (+53) units;  
          • MLRS – 1504 (+1) units;  
            • air defense systems – 1224 (+1) units;  
              • aircraft – 427 (0) units;  
                • helicopters – 345 (0);  
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 65002 (+617)  
                    • cruise missiles – 3790 (+43);  
                      • ships / boats – 28 (0);  
                        • submarines – 1 (0);  
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks – 63151 (+111);  
                            • special equipment – 3979 (+2).  

                              Data is being updated.

                              Bryansk under attack: hit on industrial plant recorded29.09.25, 02:09 • 3026 views

                              Veronika Marchenko

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine