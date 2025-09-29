Russian army lost 1080 servicemen and 53 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

On September 28, the Russian army lost at least 1080 servicemen. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 53 artillery systems and 7 enemy tanks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.09.25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1,109,590 (+1080) people;

tanks – 11,218 (+7) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,290 (0) units;

artillery systems – 33,284 (+53) units;

MLRS – 1504 (+1) units;

air defense systems – 1224 (+1) units;

aircraft – 427 (0) units;

helicopters – 345 (0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 65002 (+617)

cruise missiles – 3790 (+43);

ships / boats – 28 (0);

submarines – 1 (0);

vehicles and fuel tanks – 63151 (+111);

special equipment – 3979 (+2).

Data is being updated.

