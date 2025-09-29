Bryansk under attack: hit on industrial plant recorded

The city of Bryansk in the Russian Federation came under attack on the night of September 29. Previously, it is known about a hit on an industrial plant. This is reported by monitoring channels and ASTRA, reports UNN.

Details

According to local sources, a missile threat warning system has been activated in the Karachevsky district. Residents are urged to stay at home, and those who are on the street or in vehicles should immediately move to the nearest shelter or safe place.

Previously, according to monitoring channels, it is known about the damage to the Karachevsky plant "Elektrodetal" in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Currently, there have been no official comments or details.

Addition

The "Elektrodetal" plant in Karachev is an industrial enterprise in the region, one of the leading enterprises in Russia in the field of manufacturing electrical connectors and cable products. The products are used in various industries, including defense, aviation, railway and automotive industries.

Recall

On September 28, a series of explosions occurred in Belgorod and the region. Users published videos of the consequences of the strikes on the city, showing smoke and explosions in the area of the local thermal power plant and one of the substations.

As a result of the attacks in Belgorod and neighboring areas, electricity and water supply disappeared.

