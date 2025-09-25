Ukrainian drones hit three important gas distribution stations in Luhansk region - "Madyar"

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
05:19 PM • 4676 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
04:17 PM • 10523 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 17221 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 45253 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 32847 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 57678 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 57073 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 75394 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55665 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47300 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
54%
761mm
Popular news
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 30561 views
15 trains delayed after Russia's night attack, two of them by more than 5 hours - UkrzaliznytsiaSeptember 25, 10:30 AM • 14219 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 18414 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 26746 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 18285 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhoto02:30 PM • 11507 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 18346 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 26809 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous billSeptember 25, 10:24 AM • 45253 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 30616 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 18469 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 28248 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 61940 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 120095 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 78335 views
Actual
Fox News
Sukhoi Su-24
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31
Financial Times

Ukrainian drones hit three important gas distribution stations in Luhansk region - "Madyar"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

The Drone Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine damaged three gas distribution stations in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. These are the Shchastia GDS, Sievierodonetsk GDS, and Novopskov GDS, which are critical for the region.

Ukrainian drones hit three important gas distribution stations in Luhansk region - "Madyar"

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three gas distribution stations in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast. The enemy facilities suffered serious damage, UNN writes with reference to the post of the commander of the SBS Robert "Madyar" Brovdi on Telegram.

The fuel tank is emptying, the water in the tap is barely dripping, the blue fuel in the gas stove is not so blue, and soon the chandelier will flicker... So this is what happiness is. Eyes and Sting 

- "Madyar" ironically commented on this event.

In total, the following objects were hit:

• GDS "Shchastia" (Luhansk region, TOT of Ukraine) - the main source of gas for the Luhansk TPP. At the same time, the Luhansk TPP switched to forced operation on coal.

• GDS Severodonetsk (Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, TOT of Ukraine) - critically important for the chemical industry and gas supply to Severodonetsk "Azot".

• GDS Novopskov (Luhansk region, TOT of Ukraine).

The voyage on the night of September 25, 2025, was carried out by the Birds of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces. This is not all, last night. Yes, Krasnodar residents, or whatever you are called? To be continued… 

- "Madyar" reported.

Addition

Ukrainian unmanned systems forces (SBS) helped to precisely destroy an enemy artillery position in one of the key sectors of the front, adjusting a HIMARS strike. Thanks to the coordination of reconnaissance and artillery, the enemy suffered significant losses.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the Russian aggressor - the LVDD "8-N" in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation and the LVDD "Samara" in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, as well as two aircraft at the "Kacha" military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Electricity
Bryansk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sievierodonetsk
Crimea