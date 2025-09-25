The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three gas distribution stations in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast. The enemy facilities suffered serious damage, UNN writes with reference to the post of the commander of the SBS Robert "Madyar" Brovdi on Telegram.

The fuel tank is emptying, the water in the tap is barely dripping, the blue fuel in the gas stove is not so blue, and soon the chandelier will flicker... So this is what happiness is. Eyes and Sting - "Madyar" ironically commented on this event.

In total, the following objects were hit:

• GDS "Shchastia" (Luhansk region, TOT of Ukraine) - the main source of gas for the Luhansk TPP. At the same time, the Luhansk TPP switched to forced operation on coal.

• GDS Severodonetsk (Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, TOT of Ukraine) - critically important for the chemical industry and gas supply to Severodonetsk "Azot".

• GDS Novopskov (Luhansk region, TOT of Ukraine).

The voyage on the night of September 25, 2025, was carried out by the Birds of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces. This is not all, last night. Yes, Krasnodar residents, or whatever you are called? To be continued… - "Madyar" reported.

Addition

Ukrainian unmanned systems forces (SBS) helped to precisely destroy an enemy artillery position in one of the key sectors of the front, adjusting a HIMARS strike. Thanks to the coordination of reconnaissance and artillery, the enemy suffered significant losses.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the Russian aggressor - the LVDD "8-N" in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation and the LVDD "Samara" in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, as well as two aircraft at the "Kacha" military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.