General Staff on the front situation: 122 combat engagements took place, occupiers used 1970 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of this day, 122 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 1,970 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,565 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched two missile and 54 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,970 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,565 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling five assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 29 guided bombs, and also carried out 169 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Kolisnykivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times near the settlements of Andriivka, Druzhliubivka, Kolodiazi, Drobysheve, and towards Olhivka and Shandryholove. Fighting continues in two locations.

Twelve assault actions by enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction — the occupiers tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Fedorivka, Vyyimka, and in the direction of Dibrova.

Our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Stupochky in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians advanced 11 times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 38 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of Shakhtove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Mayak, Rubizhne, Sukhyi Yar, Shevchenko, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and in the direction of Filiia and Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 132 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 80 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed nine vehicles, 19 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of special equipment; one unmanned aerial vehicle control point and two enemy guns were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 22 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Shevchenko, Maliivka, Kamyshivakha. Battles continue in four locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the invaders towards Stepnohirsk. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Novoadriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the occupiers. Lvove was hit by unguided aerial missiles.

In other directions, there were no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

103 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spot is the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff