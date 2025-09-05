General Staff on the front situation: 122 combat engagements took place, occupiers used 1970 kamikaze drones

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
04:47 PM • 7660 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
04:35 PM • 13864 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 18787 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 16902 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 29533 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 38635 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 34032 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 61681 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 45220 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 56397 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.2m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European CommissionerSeptember 5, 10:18 AM • 17999 views
US could lead monitoring of buffer zone in Ukraine, but there are certain conditions - NBCSeptember 5, 12:20 PM • 12115 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 20046 views
Not only the Ryazan oil refinery: the General Staff reported on all Russian facilities that Ukrainian military hit on the night of September 5September 5, 12:25 PM • 11109 views
Zelenskyy and Fico's meeting concluded - Media02:18 PM • 10823 views
Publications
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 18787 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 20258 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 44912 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 61681 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 44154 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Slovakia
Uzhhorod
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 32259 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 81227 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 31327 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 36018 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 37312 views
Actual
Fake news
The Times
Financial Times
Fox News
Tupolev Tu-22M

General Staff on the front situation: 122 combat engagements took place, occupiers used 1970 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Since the beginning of the day, 122 combat engagements have been recorded. The occupiers carried out 3565 shellings, used 1970 kamikaze drones and 79 guided aerial bombs.

General Staff on the front situation: 122 combat engagements took place, occupiers used 1970 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of this day, 122 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 1,970 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,565 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched two missile and 54 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,970 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,565 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling five assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 29 guided bombs, and also carried out 169 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Kolisnykivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times near the settlements of Andriivka, Druzhliubivka, Kolodiazi, Drobysheve, and towards Olhivka and Shandryholove. Fighting continues in two locations.

Twelve assault actions by enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction — the occupiers tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Fedorivka, Vyyimka, and in the direction of Dibrova.

Our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Stupochky in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians advanced 11 times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 38 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of Shakhtove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Mayak, Rubizhne, Sukhyi Yar, Shevchenko, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and in the direction of Filiia and Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 132 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 80 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed nine vehicles, 19 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of special equipment; one unmanned aerial vehicle control point and two enemy guns were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 22 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Filiia, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Shevchenko, Maliivka, Kamyshivakha. Battles continue in four locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the invaders towards Stepnohirsk. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Novoadriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the occupiers. Lvove was hit by unguided aerial missiles.

In other directions, there were no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

103 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spot is the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff05.09.25, 17:03 • 2658 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Stepnohirsk
Ukraine
Lviv
Kupyansk